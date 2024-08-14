The Russian model chose one of Nami’s most popular outfits, the one composed of a pair of jeans and a bra equipping herself with a long red hairdo and a couple of accessories to complete the set and add some liveliness to the photos.

Nami Cosplay from One Piece by Lada Lyumos It’s a perfect synthesis of summer with bright colors, beachwear and fresh fruit. Oh God, it’s actually a little early for mandarins, since they ripen from late September to early May, but this time we’ll make an exception.

The TV series was also a great success

While waiting for updates on the animated remake of The One Piece, the series created by Eiichiro Oda continues to gain popularity. an extraordinary success all over the worldand the television adaptation produced by Netflix was also received very positively.

In this regard, Inaki Godoy, the actor who plays Monkey D. Luffy in the live action show, recently updated us on the second season of the TV series, currently in the filming phase: if everything goes well, The release on Netflix is ​​expected next year.

