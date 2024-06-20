AvtoVAZ: Lada Largus sales in official dealerships began on June 20

Sales of Lada Largus resumed on June 20. About the arrival of cars in the showrooms of official dealers of the brand reported in the press service of AvtoVAZ.

Assembly of station wagons began on May 15 – after the manufacturer had stocked the required volume and checked the quality of the cars, they were put on sale.

The new Largus cars will be presented in four trim levels. The five-seater Classic station wagon (from 1.66 million rubles) is equipped with an eight-valve engine with a capacity of 90 horsepower and a driver’s airbag, an ERA-GLONASS system, an ABS system, air conditioning, power steering, electric windows for front and rear doors and central locking with remote control. management. For an additional payment of 45 thousand, the car will be equipped with a split folding rear seat backrest and 15-inch alloy wheels. As an alternative, a car with a sixteen-valve engine with 106 horsepower is available (from 1.735 million rubles).

Related materials:

The Largus commercial van with a 90-horsepower engine, driver airbag, power steering, air conditioning, ABS and ERA-GLONASS systems and central locking, as well as cargo brackets and lighting in the trunk is available at a price of 1.67 million rubles.

Production of seven-seat station wagons, as well as the Cross version, is planned to start in the fall.

Before the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, Lada Largus was produced in Togliatti, but now they want to start assembling the Lada Aura executive sedan at the vacated site. In addition to it, the company plans to produce the Lada Iskra and a crossover based on the Lada Vesta.