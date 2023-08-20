Director Pudovkin: Lada Dance took the stage in Nizhny Novgorod for the first time after the accident

The Russian singer Lada Dance took to the stage for the first time after the accident – she took part in a concert in honor of the city day in Nizhny Novgorod, there were doctors next to the performer during the performance. About it RIA News director of the artist Sergey Pudovkin.

“Yes, there were medical personnel who supervised this performance, yes, there was escort, I mean medical accompaniment. Including painkillers that made it possible to hold this performance, ”said Pudovkin.

Lada Dance got into an accident on August 5. The accident occurred at the 52nd kilometer of the Simferopol highway in Podolsk. After the incident, the singer could not move on her own – she was transferred to the ambulance on a stretcher, after which she was taken to the hospital.