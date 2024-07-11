AvtoVAZ: Lada car prices may rise in autumn

Prices for Lada cars may be indexed in the fall, but within the inflation limits. This is reported by “Interfax” with reference to the representative of AvtoVAZ, Sergei Ilyinsky.

According to him, indexation may occur either in August or September. However, the price increase will most likely not affect the basic, most affordable versions of all Lada models. It is also noted that since the beginning of the year, Lada has increased in price by 2.9 percent on average.

At the beginning of summer, Lada turned out to be the best-selling car in Russia. In June, it was bought 124,394 times. This is one and a half times more than a year ago. However, if we compare it with May, sales have dropped by almost three thousand units.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in the first half of 2024, sales of new cars increased by 76 percent compared to the same period in 2023. 713,902 units were sold.