The Ministry of Industry and Trade included Lada, UAZ and Aurus in the list of recommended cars for officials

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has prepared a list of recommended cars for Russian officials. The preliminary list includes domestic brands Lada, UAZ, Moskvich, Evolute and Aurus, as well as Chinese Haval. In total, the department’s list included 18 Russian models and 4 cars from China. The list was prepared on behalf of President Vladimir Putin and they plan to expand it in the future.

What car models are included in the list of recommended ones?

The list of recommended cars for officials from the Ministry of Industry and Trade includes cars with a Russian VIN number. We are talking about vehicles that are produced in Russia under special investment contracts and have a high level of assembly localization (in 2023 – at least 3.2 thousand points – approx. “Tapes.ru”). The latter indicator, as clarified by the department, must be no lower than the established threshold for access to public procurement. In turn, cars with a low level of localization can only be purchased with a special permit from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / RIA Novosti

Taking into account the above requirements, the department included Russian models Vesta, Vesta SW Cross, Granta, Niva Travel, Niva Legend of the Lada brand in the initial list of recommended cars for officials; “Patriot”, “Pickup”, “Profi”, “Hunter”, SGR from the UAZ plant; SENAT, KOMENDANT from Aurus; urban crossover 3, electric car 3e and the new model 6 of the Moskvich concern, as well as I-PRO, I-JOY, I-SKY from Evolute. In addition, the list includes Chinese models Jolion, Dargo, F7/F7x and H9 from the Haval brand.

Inclusion in the list of a Chinese brand in the Ministry of Industry and Trade explained the fact that these cars have been produced at a plant in the Tula region since 2019 and have Russian VIN numbers. In addition, the company itself has a joint special investment contract with the department, which, among other things, stipulates an obligation to localize the production of engines, gearboxes, electronic units and control systems.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade added that the list will be further expanded as new domestic cars enter the Russian market. One of the possible options with a high degree of probability could be the new Lada Aura model. The management of the concern presented the corresponding machine back in June 2023. The company then expressed hope that this car would be in demand among budgetary organizations and institutions, as well as among officials at the regional level. In this case, the cost of the car will be 25 thousand dollars, or about two million rubles.

Putin ordered the transfer of Russian officials from foreign cars to domestic cars

The idea of ​​Russian officials switching from foreign cars to domestic cars initially belonged to President Vladimir Putin. In the first half of September, he called on the relevant departments and the government to work on this issue. The head of the country recommended focusing on India in implementing this measure, where local authorities are actively promoting this topic among employees of various departments.

Photo: Alexey Sukhorukov / RIA Novosti

At the same time, in Russia, as Putin clarified, the entire necessary chain has been built for the accelerated transition of officials to domestic cars. During a meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum, the president also announced the start of purchases of products from the Russian automobile industry for the official use of officials.

After the corresponding instruction, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Viktor Evtukhov, announced his readiness to transfer the department’s employees to domestically produced vehicles. He clarified that a special division will be involved in the purchase of such vehicles, and specific suppliers will be selected on a competitive basis.

There is an order from the head of state, it will be carried out unquestioningly Victor EvtukhovDeputy Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade

The need to transfer officials to other cars was explained by the development of the domestic automobile industry

Putin explained the need for officials to switch from foreign cars to Russian cars by the need to develop the domestic automobile industry, promote their own brands on the market and accelerate the pace of localization of production in the country. Back in early August, he emphasized that “improving the quality of life in Russia should be aimed primarily at developing our own products.”

In turn, the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade stated that the massive transition of officials to Russian cars will provide additional support to domestic manufacturers. In turn, the stable work of representatives of the automotive industry will ensure further economic growth in a number of Russian regions and regions.

This decision contributes to both supporting demand for Russian cars and further development of the domestic automotive industry, increasing production volumes and modernizing production, as well as improving the model range Ministry of Industry and Trade

When will purchases of domestic cars for Russian officials begin?

The State Duma Council on September 18 unanimously supported the use by deputies exclusively of those cars that are manufactured and manufactured in Russia. According to the decision, parliamentarians in constituencies will be provided with only domestic cars starting next year. As Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin previously stated, the lower house of the Federal Assembly has already begun to replace vehicles used for official purposes in Moscow.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Transport and Transport Infrastructure Development Rafael Mardanshin statedthat Russian cars for government employees will begin to be purchased approximately in the second half of 2024.