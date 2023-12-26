THE free games they are always a pleasure and GOG he knows this well, given that during the winter sales he saw fit to give many gifts to the players. In particular, starting today and for a limited period of time you can get it for free Lacuna – A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure.

You can redeem Lacuna – A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure for free on GOG by reaching the dedicated page via this address. Once inside the page, simply log in with your account to redeem the game. Once done it will be yours forever just as if you had purchased it. You have until 3pm on December 29th to take advantage of it.