Of Elena Meli

The majority can drink a cup of milk a day and doing so can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, thanks to an improvement in intestinal bacterial flora.

Even those who are lactose intolerant should try consuming some milk and dairy products: most can tolerate small quantities which are still very valuable, because it is an extensive study Published on Nature Metabolism

has just demonstrated how this modifies the intestinal bacterial flora in a positive sense and reduces the risk of getting type 2 diabetes, one of the most widespread and continually increasing pathologies.

Intolerant The study was conducted following over 12 thousand people for about six years and demonstrated that add a cup of milk a day to your dieti.e. a quantity of lactose that the majority of intolerants can manage to introduce without experiencing problems, can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by about 30 percent. The effect was not as evident in those who did not have the genetic modification associated with lactase deficiencythe enzyme that metabolises lactose and which is precisely lacking in intolerants: in practice, in people with intolerance the effect of dairy products seems even broader than the equally positive one observed in those who can digest milk. See also Elevate Your Ride: The Lifestyle Benefits of E-Bike Trike

The addition of milk, according to the investigation, is accompanied by changes in the composition of the microbiota

the intestinal bacterial flora: for example, such bacteria increase Bifidobacterium and those of the Prevotella genus are reduced, with consequences on the quantity and quality of the metabolites present in circulation. These changes result in a lower risk of experiencing metabolic disease.

Dairy products and diabetes The data confirm, even in lactose intolerants, the importance of milk and dairy products in preventing type 2 diabetes, which has already emerged from a recent Italian review of all the studies on the subject: in these products there are nutrients that influence positive way glucose metabolism

protecting for example from the onset of insulin resistance which is the first step towards the disease.

Practically all lactose intolerants can tolerate a cup of milk without discomfort and everyone can identify the appropriate dose for themselves. Alternatively, opt for products such as yogurt, which many tolerate because it is lower in lactose thanks to the presence of lactic ferments, or cheeses with little lactose. The important thing is not to completely deprive yourself of milk and dairy products if not out of strict necessity: there are very few intolerant people who necessarily have to do without the anti-diabetes benefits of milk. See also Ten false myths (and just as many truths) about skin cancer. Diagnosis, therapies

