Of Elena Meli

Almost all lactose intolerant people can tolerate a glass of milk a day without discomfort: the reduction of dairy products is often not necessary and can be counterproductive, especially in children

Struggling to eliminate even the minimal trace of lactose a useless effort, when not a choice counterproductive: an extensive French research affirms it, taking up the recommendation of theAmerican Academy of Pediatricswhich for years has underlined that too many lactose intolerant children and teenagers are subjected to excessive restrictions and possible shortages.

How to handle milk and dairy products yourself According to the review of studies on the subject by French researchers, practically all the intolerantin fact, they can easily tolerate the consumption of 12 grams of lactose at once, equal to about a cup of milk, and 18 grams throughout the day. According to experts, the seriousness of lactose intolerance is often overestimated by the population: the majority of patients have partial lactase deficiency and it is possible to identify a tolerable quantity of milk or cheese without discomfort. The ideal would be to be able to perform a lactose curve at the time of diagnosis, administering various quantities of milk in a controlled manner and observing the reactions, but anyone can identify the own critical threshold not to be exceeded or the foods that do not create problems. In many cases, then, the symptoms could perhaps appear if you drink a lot of milk all at once, while nothing happens if in one day the same quantity is introduced into two or more times. See also Allergan Aesthetics launches new hybrid injectable filler

Lactose-free cheeses Pediatricians underline that especially in children it is important to avoid unnecessary restrictions and, for example, allow the consumption of very mature cheeses such as grana and parmesan aged for many months, which do not cause discomfort because they are naturally lactose-free thanks to the maturation process, or gorgonzola, for which the same is true thanks to fermentation. The following are cheeses with a reduced lactose content, tolerated in modest quantities to be assessed on a case-by-case basis, including: edamer, emmentaler, asiago, fontina, gruyere, aged pecorino, smoked and sweet provola.

What to do in case of serious intolerances They exist however patients with a total deficiency of the lactase enzyme, therefore completely unable to metabolize lactose: in these people actually even a minimal dose of lactose can cause gastrointestinal symptoms.

In addition to dairy products, lactose is found as an excipient in some medicines and can be added to industrial preparation of many foodsas such or as a food additive: it can be found for example in meats, sauces, puddings, confectionery, chocolate, candy, bread. Anyone with a severe intolerance must therefore read the labels carefully; in lactose-free or lactose-free products there is less than 0.01% of lactose or less than 10 milligrams per 100 grams; those with low/reduced lactose content contain less than 0.1%, i.e. less than 0.1 grams per 100 grams. Delactosed products may have a sweeter taste because the lactose is already broken down into glucose and galactose, which have a greater sweetening power. Instead, it is useless to opt for the milk of other mammals: all of them contain lactose, without substantial differences; even raw milk is no longer safe or digestible for the intolerant, indeed it poses risks due to the possible high bacterial load.

Milk-type vegetable drinks, on the other hand, do not have lactose, but they are very different in terms of nutritional content and it is better to choose those with added calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B12.