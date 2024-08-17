Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2024 – 21:49

Pablo Marçal (PRTB) took advantage of the two debates full of provocations and insults to recirculate the content on social media and increase engagement on TikTok – a Chinese app for sharing short videos – in relation to the other candidates for Mayor of São Paulo, according to a survey by the Observatory of Internet Conflicts, the Federal University of ABC (UFABC) and the Democracy in Check Institute and obtained by the report. Experts, however, argue that this does not necessarily reflect in votes at the polls.

The data shows that between the 8th and 14th of this month, which include the debate held by Band and StateMarçal gained 200 thousand followers, while his videos were seen by 10.8 million people. Federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB) came in second place in the ranking of followers and views.

Next in order are federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), Datena (PSDB) and Marina Helena (Novo). Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) was barely noticed and came in last place. At the moment, Marçal has 2.5 million followers on TikTok, Tabata has 638.4 thousand, Boulos 381.2 thousand, Marina Helena has 100.1 thousand, Nunes has 15 thousand and Datena 6.3 thousand.

Marçal generated 10.8 million views in 48 posts on the social network. Tabata had 1.7 million views in 19 posts, Boulos had 1.2 million views in 34 posts; Datena had 483 thousand in 38 posts; Marina, 400 thousand in 19 posts and Nunes, had 6.4 thousand in seven posts.

Tabata gained 24.3 thousand followers, Boulos 10.7 thousand, Marina Helena 6.3 thousand, Datena 2.8 thousand and Nunes just 200.

Marçal had the first two most-viewed videos during this period – the first, watched by 4.4 million people, associates Tabata with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and former President Dilma Rousseff, calling them criminals. In the other content, 1.8 million TikTok users saw Marçal criticize all the other debaters, positioning himself as the most prepared candidate for Mayor of the capital of São Paulo.

Cláudio Penteado, a researcher at UFABC responsible for the survey, points out that it is not yet possible to say that having more followers necessarily means winning an election. “The question that will arise in this election for us researchers is whether the network is measuring people’s real votes,” he said.

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), for example, has more followers (5.7 million) than President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (4.7 million) on TikTok, and yet he was defeated in the election for the Planalto Palace in 2022.

João Guilherme Bastos dos Santos, director of Technology and Thematic Studies at Democracia em Xeque, recalls other cases. “The number of followers does not always translate into votes, especially because many of them are in cities and states other than where the election is taking place. There are examples like (former federal deputy) Joice Hasselmann and (former federal deputy) Jean Wyllys, who have many followers, ran in large urban centers and received a proportionally small number of votes,” he said.

“It’s like this. My name is Marçal, you who are watching, put an M there, make the M”, said Marçal, after attacking all the candidates in the Band debate, in a two-minute video.

Brazil has the third largest TikTok user base in the world, according to data from data analysis firm DataReportal. There are 101.8 million users in the country, behind only Indonesia (127.5 million) and the United States (121.5 million).

As expected, the intrigue between the candidates was what drove the increase in overall engagement on all candidates’ TikTok profiles.

Three accusations made by the candidates gained repercussion on the network: Tabata and Boulos’ attacks on Marçal for allegedly forming a gang in a bank fraud scheme, insinuations made by Marçal about Boulos’ conduct, and Tabata’s attack on Nunes, who recalled a police report filed against the mayor.

“This is associated with the algorithm and people’s interest,” says Cláudio Penteado, from UFABC, who is responsible for the survey, who says that negative campaigns become important because of this. “There are some studies that show that content associated with negative emotions such as anger, hate, indignation generates more engagement and, consequently, more views.”

Tabata appears in third place. 776 thousand people saw her talk about Marçal as a criminal. Estadão’s profile has the other two videos in the top 5. The combined audience of 1.2 million people saw a clip in which Boulos and Marçal attack each other and another, which shows the reaction of Nunes’ wife when being mentioned by Tabata Amaral about a police report for assault against the mayor.

There were 486 publications analyzed from the profiles of candidates, allies and the press. This period of the survey corresponds to the one with the largest number of publications to date.

The report shows that most of Boulos’ content was dedicated to attacking his opponents and focused on talking about social justice and talking about his role as an activist.

Like Boulos, Marçal used most of the content to criticize or counter attacks from opponents. Tabata was more proactive and focused her content on the education agenda, criticizing Mayor Nunes’ administration and emphasizing projects such as “Pé de Meia”, which she authored.

“Although Tabata seeks to publicize these proposals, what will get the most engagement are the more aggressive, attacking videos,” analyzes Penteado.

As shown by the Statequalitative research carried out by the Travessia Institute with 15 voters during the debate State carried out this Wednesday, 14th, showed that Tabata had the best performance among the other participants.

Nunes had very little prominence. It was his allies, such as his vice, Colonel Mello Araújo (PL), who produced the videos that generated the most engagement on the platform. One of the few moments that stood out was the clip in which he says that Marçal would become “Bláblá Marçal”.

“I believe that this is the very nature of the campaign,” says Penteado. “Nunes is an old-school politician.”