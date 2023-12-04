Lacorte and Minì, Italian double in Alpine

Another young Italian pilot joins the Alpine Academy. In addition to Gabriele Minì, expected among the great protagonists of F3 2024 after his good rookie season in 2023, there will also be Nicola Lacorte within the youth program of the French team. Lacorte participated in the 2023 UAE Championship and the 2023 Italian Formula 4 Championship, both with PREMA Racing, achieving his first F4 victory in the Italian Championship at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

The 16-year-old Italian driver also achieved four podiums (three rookie podiums and one class podium) and two victories as a rookie in the two championships, finishing ninth overall and fifth in the rookie rankings in Italian F4 and 24th overall and ninth in the rookie rankings in United Arab Emirates F4. Lacorte will benefit from the guidance and support of Academy and BWT Alpine F1 Team staff, as well as access to the team’s state-of-the-art facilities at its Formula 1 base in Enstone, Oxfordshire.

The words of Nicola Lacorte

“It is a great pleasure for me to join the BWT Alpine F1 Team driver development program and have the opportunity to work with the Alpine Academy team for the upcoming 2024 season and beyond. I am grateful to have the trust of Alpine Academy management and I am more than certain that this opportunity will help me progress in my career and encourage my growth, both as a driver and as a person”.

The words of Julian Rouse, sporting director of Alpine F1

“It’s great to have Nicola join our young driver program for the 2024 season. We are continuing to expand the Alpine Academy program and bring on new talent to support in their careers. We look forward to helping Nicola grow as a driver, both on and off the track. As with our current drivers, Nicola will benefit from the support and knowledge of both the Alpine Academy and the wider BWT Alpine F1 Team.”.