Former Indian captain and legend cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes the lack of young players in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could be a hindrance in their winning the title. Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina have withdrawn their names from CSK, having won the title thrice. Both players have withdrawn their names from the tournament citing personal reasons. After Mumbai, Chennai Super Kings is the only IPL team that has won this title three times. CSK has not only won the IPL title three times, but is also the only team in IPL history to reach the playoffs each time. Chennai won the IPL Trophy under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

Sunil Gavaskar said of Chennai’s prospects, “The absence of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh will create a big void. It will not be easy to replace these veterans. Young players can make their presence known on this occasion.

He said in sports, “In any good IPL team there should be a balance of experience and youth. Does Chennai have young players who can level the team? This is a big question that Chennai Super Kings have to face. I think this is why Chennai will have to face difficulties. ”

Sunil Gavaskar advised Murali Vijay to start the innings. He said that Ambati Rayudu and Mahendra Singh Dhoni can play at number 3 and 4 position. Gavaskar also praised Dhoni’s temperament. But he said that Suresh Raina has fewer players of ability, who give their 100 per cent.

He said, “There is no pressure on Dhoni after retiring from international cricket. This can improve their performance. Suresh Raina is the Master of IPL. He can balance any team. Chennai will miss their services. On September 19, Chennai Super Kings are scheduled to play their first match against Mumbai Indians.

The entire team of Chennai Super Kings is like this:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessi, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Rituraj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore.