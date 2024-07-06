Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 06/07/2024 – 10:16

The calculation refers to a period of 26 years. Fears that the super-rich will leave the country if their wealth is subject to taxation are unfounded. Germany has solid mechanisms to combat tax evasion, a study shows. The wealthiest in Germany had their wealth taxed at 1% per year – until 1996, when the tax stopped being collected. From 1997 to 2023, this waiver has already cost the German state more than 380 billion euros, according to an analysis published on Tuesday (02/07) by Netzwerk Steuergerechtigkeit (Tax Justice Network) and the development NGO Oxfam.

The amount is equivalent to 80% of the federal budget for 2024, which is 477 billion euros. At the same time, since 2001 the wealth of the 100 richest Germans has increased by 460 billion euros.

“An overwhelming majority of the population is actually in favor of reintroducing the tax, but at the same time fears tax evasion by the rich,” say authors Michaela Alka and Christoph Trautvetter of the Berlin-based Netzwerk Steuergerechtigkeit.

No fear of tax evasion

Under the title “No Fear of Tax Evasion,” the study examines the laws with which the German state has sought to prevent this behavior over the past 100 years. Since the introduction of the migration tax in 1972, it has become expensive for the super-rich to simply move their personal place of residence abroad, as they “have to hand over a third of their total assets accumulated in Germany at the border.”

Alka and Trautvetter give an example: if Susanne Klatten, a major shareholder in BMW and the richest woman in Germany, decided to move to another country, it would cost her around 6.5 billion euros.

Shortly before the law was implemented, seven German billionaires fled the country. Lawmakers responded to subsequent escape attempts, such as the Porsche family in 2010, by closing loopholes. “Today, untaxed migration is only possible if the assets remain in Germany, which is subject to tax,” the study explains.

Transferring companies or parts of them can also be expensive. Tax categories that are little known to the public, such as the “exit tax” (Entstrickungsbesteuerung or exit tax) or the taxation of the transfer of functions, result in owners “having to give up almost half of their accumulated assets” in the country.

Classic tax evasion has also become more difficult since the automatic exchange of information came into force, which allows national tax authorities to obtain data from more than 100 countries on the local bank accounts of German taxpayers.

The conclusion of the joint analysis by the Steuergerechtigkeit network and Oxfam is that fears that the reintroduction of the wealth tax would cause billionaires to leave Germany are unfounded. Nor is there any reason to fear that the measure will result in local job losses.

Blame the conservative Christian-neoliberal government

Overall, the authors give the national tax legislation a good rating: “In recent decades, Germany has established comprehensive and internationally exemplary rules that make tax evasion very difficult, if not impossible.” Therefore, the reintroduction of a wealth tax is “not only possible, but urgently necessary.”

The possibility of taxing wealth is expressly provided for in Article 106 of the German Basic Law (Constitution), with the amounts collected falling to the respective federal states.

But in 1995 the Federal Constitutional Court ruled that the way in which the tax had been collected up until then was incompatible with the Basic Law. Among other things, the judges criticized the assessment basis as obsolete and therefore too low for property taxation.

The coalition government at the time, formed by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP), opposed the court’s demands for a revaluation and stricter property taxation. As justification, they cited the high maximum tax rate of 53% – now capped at 45%.

Consequently, the conservative Christian-neoliberal government led by Helmut Kohl suspended the collection of wealth tax. The relevant law, however, was never repealed.

In 1996, the last year the tax was applied, it collected the equivalent of 4.6 billion euros. This calculation is based on the assumption that collections would remain at the average of the last years before the tax was suspended. In this case, by 2023 the annual amount would be around 30 billion euros, adding up to at least a total of 380 billion euros.