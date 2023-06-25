Brazil Agencyi

06/24/2023

The World Surfing League (WSL) informed that the Rio de Janeiro stage of the World Surfing Circuit, which is being played at Itaúna Beach, in Saquarema, was postponed this Saturday (24th) due to the lack of of good waves for the dispute. The decision was taken after three calls were made.

“We tried, we made three calls today [sábado] in the morning, but unfortunately the swell [ondulação] it is declining, losing strength, losing intensity and we had to postpone the competition. the head judges [chefes dos juízes] they counted waves and quality, in about 1 hour only 2 waves came in at around 5 points and that’s not what we’re here for. So we had no option but to cancel the competition today. But we will be tomorrow [domingo] here to check the conditions in the morning”, declared the director of circuits and competitions of the WSL, Renato Hickel.

Thus, the next call for the women’s and men’s recaps will be held at 8:45 am (Brasília time) next Sunday (25).

The Saquarema stage began last Friday (23), when four of the eight Brazilian surfers advanced to the round of 16. Current world champion Filipe Toledo, João “Chumbinho” Chianca, Yago Dora and Olympic champion Ítalo Ferreira were the best in their respective heats and qualified directly.

Another four Brazilians fell for the repechage, where they will try to advance in the competition: Caio Ibelli, Samuel Pupo, Jadson André and three-time world champion Gabriel Medina. In the women’s category, Silvana Lima, from Ceará, was eliminated in the repechage by Hawaiian Carissa Moore. Tatiana Weston-Webb from Rio Grande do Sul will measure forces with the American Caitlin Simmers to try to advance.























