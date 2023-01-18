The lack of rain already caused a drop in the level of underground layers that supply the metropolitan area.

And, given the forecast that the situation of water crisis, Water and Drainage de Monterrey yesterday called on the population to take care of the water to avoid cuts.

Although the Cerro Prieto and La Boca dams have better levels than a year ago, and El Cuchillo has a filling that allows the maximum possible amount of water to be extracted from it, the aquifers they resented since December the absence of rain

In accordance with unofficial information, Well volumes are lower than historically recorded, which is an alert sign.

The forecasts are that the drought will continue at least during the first three months of this year, with 40 percent below the average.

“If we don’t have significant rainsLet’s say before next summer,” said a source, “again we are going to have very low aquifers. That is why we have insisted that we continue in crisis.”

AyD affirmed that until today they will release detailed information on the state of the dams and the aquifers.

In November, Juan Ignacio Barragán, director of the agency, warned that if it did not rain significantly after that month, as it has, they would have problems with the aquifers.

In the case of dams, Mouth It had 25 million cubic meters yesterday, 13.3 million more than on the same date last year.

Cerro Prieto has 52.5 million cubic meters, 22.5 million more than in the same period of 2022.

El Cuchillo, after the recent transfer to Tamaulipas, has 544 million cubic meters, a total of 67.5 million cubic meters less than the previous year.

However, this volume allows El Cuchillo to continue contributing its maximum limit of 5,000 liters per second all this year, and even double that once the second aqueduct is ready.

AyD reiterated yesterday in a statement that the pressure on the water servicewith which up to now they have recovered 196 liters per second.

He also launched an appeal to the population in the face of the drought.

“We call on the population to take care of the water, because the weather forecast estimates little rain,” he said.

“We inform the measures that we are implementing to make the Water and avoid a scenario of rationalization of the vital liquid, as experienced in mid-2022,” he added.