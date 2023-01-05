The Mexico City Water System (Sacmex) reported that, due to acts of vandalism in the area where four wells located in the municipality of Ecatepec are located, there are Water scarcity in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office.

The agency indicated that, due to a failure in four wells located in the municipality of Ecatepecin the State of Mexico, the distribution of water began to fail in various neighborhoods of the GAM, in CDMX.

The fault was caused by the transformers theft in the area where these wells that supply the Santa Isabel tank are located, as well as some areas of the GAM, Sacmex specified in a statement. However, it was not indicated in which part of the Edomex the criminal acts were presented.

Likewise, it indicated that the affected GAM neighborhoods are: Guadalupe de Tepeyac, San Felipe de Jesús, Industrial, San Juan de Aragón 1, 2 and 4, Nueva Atzacoalco, Guadalupe Insurgentes, Lindavista, Panamericana and Magadalena de las Salinas.

As if that were not enough, a considerable water leak from a 36-inch diameter pipe located in the Central and Western Axis in the Pan-American neighborhood is added to this situation. According to Sacmex, said leak is in the process of being repaired.

Due to this leak, the neighborhoods are affected: Industrial Vallejo, Magdalena de las Salinas, Hospital Zone, Héroes de Nacozari and Guadalupe Victoria. There are low pressures in Río Blanco, La Joya, Emiliano Zapata, Gertrudis Sánchez, San Juan de Aragón and Malinche.