Without US support, Ukraine faces war defeat. The situation could worsen under a possible US President Trump.

Kiev/Washington – The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warns of defeat in the Ukraine war. The situation of the Ukrainian army in the east is difficult, which is mainly due to the lack of military aid from the USA in the Ukrainian war. Republicans have been blocking further payments for months. A similar scenario could also threaten in the future: There is currently growing concern about the re-election of the former US president Donald Trump and the influence of Russian propaganda in the US Congress.

Lack of US military aid in the Ukraine war – Zelensky: “Ukraine will lose the war”

With regard to the lack of military aid from the USA, Zelenskyj said at a video conference organized by United24, a government fundraising initiative: “If Congress does not help Ukraine, Ukraine will lose the war.” He also emphasized in his speech, which was broadcast on online networks: “ Without the support of Congress, it will be difficult for us to win or even survive as a country.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military continued to find itself in trouble near the city of Chasiv Yar – the city has been fiercely contested for weeks. Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia, is suffering from a shortage of ammunition at the front due to the delays. Zelensky also reiterated his warning that if his country were defeated, “other states would be attacked.”

Republicans block US aid for the Ukraine war: consequences of Russian propaganda and Trump?

The US has been Kiev's main military supporter since the Ukrainian war broke out in February 2022. But since last year, Republicans in Congress have been blocking a new Ukraine aid package worth $60 billion (around 55 billion euros) under pressure from Trump. In addition, Russian propaganda is also to be spread in the House of Representatives.

Republican Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said in the CNNBroadcast “State of the Union” that Russian propaganda was being spread in the House of Representatives, like Newsweek reported. “We are seeing attempts coming directly from Russia to obscure anti-Ukrainian and pro-Russian messages, some of which we are even hearing in the House of Representatives,” Turner said.

“There are members of Congress today who still incorrectly say that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is about NATO, which of course is not the case,” he added. The US Congress meets on Monday for its first session after the spring break.

Possible re-election of Donald Trump – serious consequences feared for Ukraine

Donald Trump is very likely to run for the Republicans in the US presidential election in November. If he wins the elections, US aid to Ukraine could be sharply reduced or even stopped completely. NATO is also preparing for the return of the former US president. At its summit in July in Washington, the alliance wants to decide to transfer to NATO the tasks previously undertaken by the USA to support Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wants to persuade member states to promise Ukraine military support worth 100 billion euros over the next five years via NATO. However, the alliance should also think about how the war could be resolved if Trump wins. The idea of ​​giving Russia Ukrainian territory in exchange for Ukraine's security is said to be under consideration. (vk/afp)