The National Electoral Council of Ecuador did not find unanimity among its members in the vote carried out on Tuesday, February 16, in order to start a new vote count. The CNE “neither approved nor rejected” the proposal, which came after a pact between the two candidates in the running to compete against the correista Andrés Arauz in the second round.

The National Electoral Council had to decide on Tuesday, February 16, if it gave way to the partial recount of votes in 16 provinces of the country and 100% in Guayas. A technical legal report had previously endorsed this possibility, which arose from the agreement reached on Friday, February 12, between Yaku Pérez and Guillermo Lasso, who reached a technical tie for second place in the last elections on February 7.

The vote of the 5 members of the CNE ended with 2 votes in favor of the proposal, one against, one abstention, while a fifth member left the room before the vote. “The report is not approved; the report is neither approved nor denied,” clarified the secretary of the session after the vote on Tuesday night.

The presidential candidate Yaku Pérez during a protest in front of the National Electoral Council of Ecuador, in Quito, on February 12, 2021 Cristina Vega Rhor AFP

For the moment, Ecuador will continue to doubt who will be the second candidate in the running in the second round of the elections, scheduled for next April 11.

Legal discrepancies before the pact

Faced with accusations of fraud by the indigenous candidate Yaku Pérez – relegated to third place in the elections – the CNE and the OAS Electoral Mission endorsed the pact between the candidates. However, the report presented by the CNE’s national director of Legal Advice, Enrique Vaca, ran into legal discrepancies from some members of the Council.

The president of the organization, Diana Atamaint, reminded her colleagues that “it is necessary to count the votes to ratify the transparency and cleanliness of the electoral process.” However, his pressing stance only found the support of Counselor Esthela Acero.

Vice President Enrique Pita justified his abstention by the fact that “60 or 80 records with inconsistencies cannot generate a feeling or impression that there has been a massive fraud from this institution.” In addition, he insisted that a new count could “affect the calendar”, something that the winner of the elections, the correista Andrés Arauz, has also warned about.

José Cabrera and Luis Verdesoto justified their votes against by aspects of form and procedure. Especially vehement with this stance was Verdesoto, who called the technical-legal report “partial” and presented a motion for it to be redrafted to reflect the “historical depth” of the agreement reached “.

In the same way, he supported Lasso’s proposal that the 16 candidates from the first electoral round join him, which is why he had disassociated himself from the pact on February 15.

Uncertainty and first protests

The lack of definition by the CNE regarding the electoral situation had previously led the OAS Electoral Mission to express its concern over this matter. Likewise, the current president Lenín Moreno did so, who gave the green light to provide the body with greater resources in case that was the impediment to meet the demands.

“I am concerned about the suspension of the CNE session tonight. The commitment to act seriously and sensibly towards the country requires transparency and a sense of opportunity in its pronouncement. I have arranged for Finance to meet resource requirements if necessary, “Moreno wrote on his personal Twitter account.

After knowing the verdict of the Electoral Council, several dozen followers of Yaku Pérez gathered in front of the headquarters of the organization in Quito to protest the decision. “Yaku, my friend, the people are with you!” They shouted in defense of the candidate of the multinational movement Pachakutik.

Similarly, on Monday several indigenous organizations had already warned of massive protests if requests for a vote recount were not met. Carlos Sucozhañay, president of Ecuarunari, the indigenous organization of the Andean mountains, warned of a generalized mobilization in each of the territories of the country’s indigenous nationalities.

With EFE.