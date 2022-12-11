A survey carried out by Atricon analyzed more than 8,000 institutional portals throughout Brazil

The level of transparency on public websites is considered intermediate, according to a survey by atricon (Association of Members of the Audit Courts of Brazil). The analysis was based on the National Public Transparency Program, known as National Radarwhich measures the quality of access to information on the websites of the Legislative, Executive and Judiciary branches.

The survey established 106 evaluation criteria for all portals and 21 prepared for each of the Powers and bodies. In short, the analyzes considered, for example:

existence of the search tool;

provision of telephone numbers;

addresses and opening hours;

expense area data;

human resources information;

accessibility

revenue data.

According to Radar Nacional, transparency on Brazilian public websites is 67%. The calculation evaluated more than 8,000 portals of state and municipal governments, assemblies, courts of law, public defenders and the federal executive.

Pará, Rondônia and Espírito Santo are the states that have more data open to the public or offer more effective transparency services. Maranhão, Amazonas and Sergipe have the worst indexes.

Considering, until 6 pm this Sunday (11.10), the spheres of government with more transparent public websites are:

Federal – 70.92%

State – 76.80%

District – 77.51%

Municipal – 67.06%

According to the program, the sector with the greatest transparency is the Courts of Auditors, with 87%. The Legislature is the worst, with 62%.