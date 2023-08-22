The Miguel Díaz-Canel dictatorship in Cuba has a new concern to address. This time, in the area of ​​education: the lack of teachers in schools.

This Monday (21), the regime’s Minister of Education, Naima Trujillo Barreto, said during a meeting that she will have to “appeal to all possible alternatives to guarantee that students have at least one teacher per classroom”.

The academic year in Cuba starts on the 4th of the month and many provinces in the country are still without a teaching staff. Havana, Sancti Spíritus, Mayabeque and Matanzas are the regions that suffer most from the precarious situation.

The minister highlighted in her speech that “the 2023-2024 school year will be complex and full of challenges”. On another occasion, Cuban dictator Díaz-Canel also referred to the school year as “extremely challenging”.

One of the solutions found by the ministry is to seek teachers from other regions of the country to work in the most deficient places. According to Cubanet portallast year, around 3,000 educators were “imported” from other Cuban provinces to meet the needs of Havana alone, the country’s capital.

Among the main causes that contribute to the shortage of teachers is the low salary in the education sector. According to data from the National Office of Information and Statistical Information (ONEI), the average salary in the sector is 4,005 Cuban pesos (CUP), equivalent to about 16 dollars, according to the informal exchange rate.

Recently, more than 6,000 workers in the province of Guantánamo, Cuba, did not receive their salary for the month of July. According to Emnier Cotilla, member of the Secretariat of the Central dos Trabalhadores, the professionals most affected were those in the areas of culture, sports and education.

Another issue that interferes with the availability of labor is the growing migratory flow of Cubans trying to leave the dictatorship.

In addition to the educational crisis, the country accumulates other economic and social problems, such as the lack of cash and food and energy and medicine shortages.