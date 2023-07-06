According to a new study by UCL researchers, regular physical activity may protect against cognitive decline as you age, but lack of sleep may interfere with this protective effect. The results of research were published in the scientific journal The Lancet Healthy Longevity.

The study looked at cognitive function over 10 years in 8,958 people aged 50 and over in England. The research team investigated how different combinations of sleep and physical activity habits might affect people’s cognitive function over time.

They found that people who were more physically active but got short sleep, less than six hours on average, had faster cognitive decline overall, meaning that after 10 years their cognitive function was equivalent to that of peers who they did less physical activity.

Lead author Dr Mikaela Bloomberg (UCL Institute of Epidemiology & Health Care) said: 'Our study suggests that you may need to get enough sleep to get the full cognitive benefits of physical activity. It shows how important it is to consider sleep and physical activity together when thinking about cognitive health."

“Previous studies looking at how sleep and physical activity might combine to affect cognitive function were mostly cross-sectional, focusing only on a snapshot over time, and we were surprised that regular physical activity might not always be the case. enough to counteract the long-term effects of sleep deprivation on cognitive health.”

The study found, in line with previous research, that between six and eight hours of sleep a night and higher levels of physical activity were linked to better cognitive function.

Those who were more physically active also had better cognitive function regardless of how long they slept at the start of the study. This changed over the 10-year period, with more physically active sleepers (under six hours) experiencing faster cognitive decline.

This rapid decline was true for the 50- to 60-year-old subjects in this group, but for older participants (70 and older), the cognitive benefits of exercise appeared to be maintained, despite the short sleep patterns.

Co-author Professor Andrew Steptoe (UCL Institute of Epidemiology & Health Care) said: ‘It is important to identify factors that may protect cognitive function in mid- and later life as they may serve to extend our cognitively healthy years and, for some people, delaying a diagnosis of dementia.”

“The World Health Organization already identifies physical activity as a way to maintain cognitive function, but interventions should also consider sleep habits to maximize long-term benefits to cognitive health.”

For the study, the researchers used data from the English Longitudinal Study of Aging (ELSA), a nationally representative cohort study of the English population. Participants were asked how long they slept on an average weekly night and were divided into three sleep groups: short (less than six hours), optimal (six to eight hours), and long (more than eight hours).

They were also assigned a score based on the frequency and intensity of their reported physical activity and divided into two groups: most physically active (the top third of the scores) and least physically active (the other two thirds). Cognitive function was assessed based on an episodic memory test (asking participants to recall a list of 10 words, either immediately or after a delay) and a verbal fluency test (asking participants to name as many animals as possible in a minute).

The researchers accounted for a number of confounding factors, such as participants who had taken the same cognitive test before and were therefore more likely to perform better. They also excluded people diagnosed with self-reported dementia and those whose test scores indicated cognitive impairment, so that behavioral changes related to preclinical Alzheimer’s disease (such as sleep disturbances) didn’t inadvertently affect the results.