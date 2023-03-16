According to the British newspaper “The Sun”, researchers in Sweden found that lack of sleep increases the chances of blockage of blood vessels in the legs.

The study tracked the disease rates of 650,000 adults, and compared it to how much sleep they slept each night.

It found that not sleeping seven to nine hours raises the risk of arterial embolism.

“Sleeping 7 to 8 hours a night is a good habit to reduce the risk of peripheral arterial disease,” said Shuai Yuan, from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm.

One in five Britons over 60 suffers from the condition, which increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

It is the most common condition in smokers and people with diabetes, high blood pressure or high cholesterol.

It can cause severe pain when walking, numbness, brittle nails, and ulcers.

The researchers compared how much people slept with whether they developed the condition.

They then analyzed their genetic data to assess whether sleep affected the chances of developing PAD or vice versa.

Sleeping less than 5 hours a night was associated with almost double the risk of developing the disease, compared to 7 to 8 hours.