The Lack of sleep can have a negative impact on vaccination efficacyaccording to a study recently published in the journal Current Biology.

The study found that sleeping less than six hours around the day of vaccination was associated with a lower antibody response compared to people who slept seven hours or more.

A person’s antibody response is a “clinically significant biomarker of protection” and “an early indicator of immunity” after vaccination, so getting plenty of sleep before and after the vaccination appointment may help increase the effectiveness of the vaccination. injection.

The meta-analysis reviewed studies of people who received flu and hepatitis vaccines, and found that the connection between sleep and antibodies seemed especially strong in men.

The authors say this difference is likely due to fluctuating levels of sex hormones in women.

“We know from immunological studies that sex hormones influence the immune system,” lead author Karine Spiegel, of France’s National Institute of Health and Medicine, said in a statement.

The authors say more research is needed to understand the gender disparity, ideal sleep duration, and which days around the vaccine are most important for sleep.

But at a time when boosting immunity has been on the minds of many since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago, these findings could help put people in a little more control.

“We are going to vaccinate millions and millions of people in the next few years, and this is one aspect that can help maximize protection,” Spiegel added.

Experts recommend that people try to get at least seven hours of sleep a night before and after their vaccination appointment.

They also suggest avoiding stressful activities before bed, such as checking social media or watching worrisome news. Instead, it is recommended to do relaxing activities, such as reading a book or taking a warm bath.

Vaccination remains one of the most effective measures to prevent infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

But, as this study suggests, sleep may also play an important role in vaccination efficacy.

Therefore, it is recommended that people ensure they get enough sleep before and after their next vaccine appointment, as this could help increase the effectiveness of the injection and ultimately protect their health.