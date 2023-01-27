Well done on the pitch on Monday and then less and less until Friday. A new demonstration of the key role of sleep for physical and cognitive performance comes from a research by the University of Pisa published in the Journal of Biological Rhythms. The Sonnolab team from the Department of Translational Research and New Technologies in Medicine and Surgery studied a sample of 93 students between the ages of 13 and 17, athletes from basketball sports clubs in the province of Pisa (Asd Polisportiva Nicosia, Gmv Ghezzano, Dream Basketball). The objective was precisely to evaluate the effects of chronic lack of sleep and ‘social jetlag’ (i.e. the misalignment between preferred sleep times, defined on a biological basis, and the actual ones due to social commitments such as having to go to school) on the motor learning and the physical and cognitive performance of adolescents.

“In humans, as in other animals, the transition from infancy to adolescence is accompanied by a forward shift in sleep schedules, but this can conflict with the need to wake up early, for example to go to school – explains Simone Bruno, PhD student in Clinical and Translational Sciences at the University of Pisa – and so ‘social jetlag’ and chronic sleep deprivation can have negative consequences on various aspects of the physiology of the youngest, such as school and sports performance and learning new skills”.

During the research, the boys had to perform multiple sessions of 10 free throws both during the summer holidays and on their way to school: overall, the results of almost 8,000 free throws were collected. From what has emerged, the consequences of sleep debt would not be the same for everyone: in fact, the so-called ‘owls’, i.e. those who have an evening chronotype and therefore a marked tendency to go to bed late, are most affected by it. “The results obtained support the idea that school timetables do not correspond to the biology of students’ sleep rhythms – underlines Ugo Faraguna, professor at the Department of Translational Research and New Technologies in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Pisa and director of the Sonnolab – and that postponing the start time of the lessons could guarantee them numerous benefits, not only in the sports field”.