First lady calls Gleisi Hoffmann a “future senator”; for the congresswoman to run, Sergio Moro would have to be impeached

the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) criticized this Thursday (29.jun.2023) the speech of the first lady Janja Lula da Silva when referring to the president of the PT and federal deputy, Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), as “Future Senator”. The President’s Wife Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) expressed its position on Wednesday (28.jun) by publishing a photo next to Gleisi.

“Lula’s wife’s speech was a lack of respect for the 1.9 million voters from Paraná who chose me for the Senate and also for the electoral justice”wrote the former judge of Operation Lava Jato in your twitter profile by sharing a critique of senator Hamilton Mourao (Republicanos-RS) about the same situation. Moro added: “We have already realized – and so have the French – that respect for democracy and the law is not the Lula couple’s strength”.

Former Vice President General Mourão questioned Janja. “When the first lady of the country manifests herself anticipating possible results of a judicial matter, what could be very wrong?”he said.

Gleisi was elected in 2022 for a vacancy in the Chamber of Deputies, but the PT has its eye on the possible vacancy of senator for Paraná by former judge Sergio Moro. If this is revoked by the Electoral Justice, there would be a new election for the position in the State. The lawsuits against the senator deal with spending even during the pre-campaign, when he was affiliated with Podemos and aimed to run for President of the Republic. The actions were filed by the PL (Liberal Party) of Paraná and the Brazilian Federation of Hope, formed by the parties PT (Workers’ Party), B’s PC (Communist Party of Brazil) and PV (Green Party). The parties ask for Moro’s impeachment and his ineligibility for 8 years.