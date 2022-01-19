An (Arab) wife did not despair after losing a judicial dispute that extended from the Court of First Instance to discrimination, in which she demanded a divorce from her husband after 17 years of marriage, because she hated life with her because of her disrespect and spending on her. In return for forfeiting all her rights related to marriage or annulment, and authorizing her to deposit the incoming dowry in the marriage contract voucher as a form of khul’. After examining the case, the Personal Status Court of First Instance ruled to annul the marriage contract in return for the return of the provider of her dowry, her relinquishing the delay of her dowry, and her relinquishing the maintenance of her waiting period, her pleasure and all her legal rights, attributing her ruling to the evidence of the husband’s intransigence and his insistence on maintaining the marriage despite their disagreement, her unwillingness to continue the relationship and her fear that no Establish the limits of God with him. In detail, the long judicial dispute between these two spouses began in two phases, the first being a lawsuit filed by the wife asking for her to divorce her from her husband and granting her custody of the children, on the basis of the statement that he does not respect her and does not support her and that she suffers the most harm from her staying on his custody, a harm that makes it impossible for her to last ten years. After examining the case, the Court of First Instance ruled for the annulment of the marriage, in return for forfeiting all her financial rights resulting from the marriage or dissolution. For his part, the husband appealed the ruling before the Court of Appeal, claiming that he had mistakenly applied the law. After considering his appeal, the Court of Appeal decided to cancel the initial ruling, and the Court of Cassation upheld the appeal ruling, and even rejected a petition to reconsider the case to close the first track in the face of the wife. The wife did not accept this end in light of her conviction that it was impossible to marry her husband, and she filed a new lawsuit requesting the annulment of the marriage contract. Her legal representative, lawyer Muhammad Al-Awami Al-Mansoori, stated in the legal memorandum that his client did not explain the full aspects of the damage in the previous lawsuit, stressing that she hated marital life and was afraid not to establish the limits of God and not be able to give him his legitimate right, and that he did not spend on her and her children, and she is charged with all expenses. Although she lives in the same marital home. He stated that the defendant brought his client the police when she was with her female colleagues outside the house, and he also created a problem with his daughter, and brought the police to the marital home, and she issued a report against him in turn, but she later gave it up under pressure from their sons, so that he would not be harmed in his work. The legal representative of the defendant spouse submitted a memorandum stating that this case is not permissible because it has already been adjudicated by a final ruling. The court responded to the husband’s argument that the case may not be considered because it has already been decided by a final ruling, that the original rulings in personal status matters are that they are temporary, because they are subject to change and alteration due to changing circumstances. In the rationale for her ruling, she stated that the plaintiff had previously filed her case for divorce, and it was proven that she continued her hatred of married life and her adherence to the annulment of her marriage to him and her fear that she would not establish the limits of God, but he did not accept that, and he ruled in his favour, but it was proven from the papers and during the consideration of previous cases between them that a criminal complaint was registered on charges of assault mutual. Based on the foregoing, and in light of the fact that the situation between them has changed and their nature is inconsistent, and the plaintiff has declared her inability to grant him his legal rights, his payment is based on no evidence. Therefore, the court ruled, in my presence, to annul the marriage contract by khul’ in exchange for the return of the dowry at the amount of 20 thousand dirhams, and the waiver of the one who is late at the rate of 20 thousand dirhams, and her waiver of the maintenance and enjoyment of her waiting period.



