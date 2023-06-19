Europe began a few years ago the race to supply itself with batteries and thus facilitate the reconversion of its automobile industry towards electric vehicles. One of the clearest examples is that of the gigafactory that will be launched in Sagunto (Valencia) in 2025. The steps that have been taken so far, however, are not entirely sufficient, according to the European Court of Auditors, which In a report published this Monday, he detected two obvious risks: competition from the United States to attract battery cell manufacturers thanks to its aid for investments and products manufactured in that country and the lack of security in the supply of raw materials for sustain the necessary EU production. “It would be good if the European Commission would review or develop a new strategy so that it is clear if we can make the batteries ourselves or if we will depend on those that come from outside Europe or if we will not meet the zero emission targets,” said Annemie Turtelboom , member of the court and one of the authors of the study, who has been very forceful when he has stated: “2035 is tomorrow and we are concerned”, regarding the time frame that remains until the sale of combustion cars is prohibited in the Twenty-seven.

One of the main fears pointed out by the work is that the increase in the cost of production, both due to energy and the scarcity of raw materials, can make batteries so expensive that electric vehicles become “unaffordable” for buyers, “thereby reducing the demand for electric vehicles and the economic justification for investing in production facilities”, a real fish that bites its tail.

The starting point of the report are the objectives set by the European Green Pact. This strategy contemplates the putting into circulation of 13 million zero-emission or low-emission cars in 2025 and an increase to 30 million in 2030. The Twenty-seven have already announced that, for five years later, the commercialization of vehicles with diesel engines Combustion will be prohibited in its territory. The authors of the report point out that the action plan that the European Commission launched in 2018 is positive as a whole, they clarify that it had “omissions” that threaten its objectives, as it is possible that the necessary batteries for the vehicles are not obtained manufactured on the continent or that these come from other regions, maintaining the current dependency.

One of the elements that is in doubt is that the production capacity of 1,200 gigawatts per hour in batteries can be reached in 2030 (in 2020 it was 44GWh) “due to geopolitical and economic factors”, especially due to the high dependence on supplies from imports. “From 2030, EU manufacturers face an imminent shortage of raw materials for batteries,” says the report, which blames the global race for cobalt, lithium, manganese, graphite and nickel for this uncertainty. necessary to manufacture battery cells, their increase in cost and the absence of a mining plan to supply these products internally in Europe.

The report shows that, despite promises from the European Commission, the EU “continues to lack free trade agreements” with the world’s leading producers of battery raw materials. China stands out, but also the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Australia. Meanwhile, Turtelboom has denounced, the processes to exploit mines continue to be long and complex in Europe. They have to spend between 12 and 16 years to start up an exploitation and the other way to get the necessary mineral, recycling, is very accessory because at the moment the number of vehicles with batteries that circulate on European roads is scarce, barely a 1% of the entire park. The Court of Auditors exposes the seriousness of the matter: “Two European battery manufacturing projects financed with the EU budget and examined by our audit have contractual agreements that guarantee the supply of raw materials for only 2 or 3 years of future production ”.

China was the main battery manufacturer in 2021, with 76% of the world’s capacity. The European Union and the United States followed with 7% each. And while European manufacturing had taken the lead in the electric vehicle industry, it could be left behind by strong US investment policy. Between 2022 and 2031, it plans to inject $6 billion in addition to another $15.9 billion in tax credits for the production of the entire battery value chain, including mineral exploitation. And it also plans to allocate another 7,500 million to subsidize the acquisition of electric vehicles manufactured in the United States or in other countries with which they have signed a free trade agreement. The goal is to subsidize a million cars.

The figures that the report provides on European aid refer to the period 2014 and 2021, much lower, and do not take into account the Next Generation funds. In any case, the Court of Auditors does warn of the problems that derive from the flows of community and state aid, which ends up generating a “detrimental situation” for the battery development plan as a whole. “Battery manufacturers may reverse their plans to deploy EU production capacity in response to more attractive financial conditions offered by other regions of the world,” he concludes.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter