Two Avianca planes parked at La Aurora Airport, in Guatemala City, in March. Moises Castillo / AP

The Atlantic and the Rio Grande have opened a gulf in the global air market. Faced with European and US airlines that have managed to save the worst of the crisis largely thanks to public support plans, the two main Latin American operators, Latam and Avianca, have been forced so far this month to take advantage of the Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy law to restructure your debts and try to ensure the future viability of your operations. Connectivity, a subject that has always resisted Latin America, is at stake just at the moment when the US and European giants had just set their sights on a region that promised significant future returns. The coronavirus, here too – or, rather, especially in this sector – has changed everything.

“Both bankruptcies are, at least partially, the result of a lack of financial support from their governments. [Chile en el caso de Latam; Colombia, en el de Avianca]. At this moment it is crucial for the airlines to secure the support of the authorities ”, he analyzes Brendan Sobie, Singapore-based independent airline consultant. According to his count, 30 countries around the world have already launched bailouts or financial support programs for their airlines, and only one of them is in Latin America: Brazil. “That explains why Latam’s insolvency has not affected its Brazilian subsidiary [y sí al resto de la empresa]”He explains by email. “And, given that Latin American executives seem reluctant to provide financial support to the sector at this time of need, we are likely to see more bankruptcies in the region.”

There are strong arguments both for supporting airline rescue plans and for rejecting them. In the first case, guaranteeing the transport of passengers and goods, two key variables for the development of other sectors, seem to be the two greatest assets of those who miss greater action by the States in rescue plans: building a Zero airline is not easy, even less after a pandemic. And the job losses that would cause the total disappearance of the existing ones would be difficult to repair in the short term: only Latam —which the Chilean Government has labeled “strategic”, but whose support has remained there for now— and Avianca employ together 60,000 people.

The other side of the coin also has compelling reasons: should the governments of the most unequal region in the world support their airlines instead of allocating those resources to their citizens, many of them mired in informality and who are suffering the rigors of the crisis? It is also a very polluting sector. The opportunity cost is very high. It is no coincidence that, together with Latin America, Africa – the poorest continent on the planet – is, according to Sobie, the geographical area in which the most airlines will go into suspension of payments in the coming months: it is also the one with the least can allow rescue plans for the sector.

In a terrain as fertile for Schumpeterian creative destruction as the airlines – albeit with powerful entry barriers – new opportunities are opening up for the future for players already present in the Latin American market and others who can take advantage of an environment of greater competition. Among the latter, the case of European air groups such as Air France-KLM, Lufthansa or IAG stands out: all of them have received, to a greater or lesser extent, lifeguards from their respective governments (in the case of the German one, with a rescue in the making; in those of the Franco-Dutch and the Hispano-British, with financing lines under favorable conditions) and when the activity returns, they may well be able to seize the market share that their Latin American competitors are forced to leave on the transatlantic routes, which in normal conditions are among the most valued for their profitability. Among the first may be, paradoxically, Latam itself: if it manages to survive, comes out of this quagmire healthy and plays its cards well, Bloomberg analysts George Ferguson and François Duflot believe that it could be one of the great long-term beneficiaries of its dominant position on the routes between South America and the United States. And there is even a third: the Panamanian Copa, which although it is burning cash like the rest of the airlines in the region (and the world), is about to resume its flights, part of a solid position and has a lot of margin to be able to keep growing, according to Ferguson and Duflot.

Delta, United and Chilean pensioners indirect losers

The fall from grace of the two large Latin American air groups leaves unexpected victims. A group in which three names stand out: Chilean pension fund participants who own around 15% of Latam’s shares and the US airlines Delta and United, which in recent times have undertaken the purchase of large equity packages in both regional giants. After acquiring more than half of Aeroméxico – the third regional airline with the flag in contention, which has just an emergency bond issue In order to have sufficient liquidity while the ravages of the coronavirus last – and to integrate part of its operations, in September of last year it bought 20% of Latam’s shares for 1.9 billion dollars (slightly more than 1.7 billion euros). A year and a half later, the investment could hardly be considered to be more ruinous: your investment is worth a tenth today. Neither United, who opted for a strategic alliance with Avianca that one day seemed like a good idea but which has not stopped giving him headaches, is doing well. Nobody had a global pandemic on their radar.