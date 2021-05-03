Funeral pyres to burn people who died from coronavirus, this Sunday in Bangalore. SAMUEL RAJKUMAR / Reuters

“On Friday we received 6,000 requests for oxygen on our helpline, but we only had 1,000 cylinders,” says Taha Mateen, one of the coordinators of Mercy Mission, the largest NGO consortium for cooperation against covid in the most populous city in the south. from India, Bangalore.

Better known around the world as the Indian capital of information technology and nightclubs, Bangalore now has the dubious honor of being the southern city of the country with the highest numbers of deaths from the disease on record since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic. The city, of about 8.4 million inhabitants, is also the capital of the State of Karnataka, one of the four Indian states hardest hit by COVID, currently confined for 14 days until May 12.

As news spreads that official figures are far below reality, a Karnataka government press release on Thursday put the death toll in Bangalore at 6,139, with 710,347 confirmed COVID cases. Only the city of Pune (in the western state of Maharashtra) and the national capital, Delhi, survive the devastation. In daily rate of increase in cases, however, Bangalore ranks second, behind only Delhi.

The magnitude of the crisis in the capital of Karnataka can be measured by the fact that the Government has authorized the urgent conversion of 93 hectares of land on the outskirts of Bangalore into 23 cemeteries and crematoriums. To make matters worse, the inhabitants of many of the villages in which the land has been reserved have spoken out against the proposal. They allege that the planned crematoria are too close to the towns.

On Thursday, during a visit to the electric crematorium in Kalpalli, east of Bangalore, we counted 50 hearses lining up. “The corpses are decomposing. Stay away, ”a group of drivers shouted at us, chatting huddled together as they waited their turn. In the midst of misfortune, the drivers seemed to give preference to human company over the need to keep their distance. In the city there are 13 crematoria like Kalpalli and the situation is the same in all of them.

The employees of the facilities complained that they were made to work in inhumane conditions, and that the government has not clarified what salary they will receive. The workers belong to the caste of the dalits (formerly called untouchables) of the Hindu social order. “Most of us belong to families that have been carrying out this task for centuries and generations. The Government has never regularized our work, despite the fact that its agencies constantly use our services ”, denounces A. Suresh, 42, one of the leaders of the crematorium employees. “If we continue working it is for humanity,” he adds.

Communities that believe in the burial of their dead, and not in cremation, suffer not only from the loss of their own, but also from the lack of dignity in the final rite. There is no room left in the city’s cemeteries, and the new land proposed by the Government is eagerly awaited. “My father’s body had to be sent to the electric crematorium directly from the hospital. We couldn’t even be present when they took him away, ”laments an inconsolable Jalimulá Shaik, 36, during our meeting at the Victoria hospital, where he works as a volunteer to help the elderly with the registration of vaccinations and hospitalization. Shaik joined the relief efforts after his father’s death last week. “I decided that this was not the time to stay home crying. We say the prayers nazam-e-jenaza (“In absentia”) by my father, “he explains.

Operators prepare oxygen cylinders in Bangalore (India). JAGADEESH NV / EFE

As in other areas of the country, oxygen shortages appear to be the main cause of the high number of deaths. “Patients have to wait eight to 10 hours before oxygen reaches them. Most cannot wait that long, ”observes doctor Bartool Fatima, who works as a coordinator at the NGO LabourNet, which provides first aid to sick people waiting to be assigned a hospital bed. “The lack of hospital beds could have been solved if we had enough oxygen. People die not for lack of medicines, but of oxygen ”.

Black market and hoarding

The situation has been exacerbated as panicky and influential wealthy people have made oversized purchases, sparking hoarding and the black market rampant. The city’s newspapers are full of news of police raids on illegal vendors. In the last week alone, the police have broken up 16 gangs trying to sell fake or overpriced products.

Still, a cursory search on social media is enough to discover a network of illegal distributors offering not only oxygen cylinders and concentrators, but also vital drugs and hospital beds to the highest bidder. An oxygen cylinder that can be rented for 2,000 rupees [unos 22 euros] is being offered on the black market for no less than 40,000 [unos 450 euros].

Nandish Kumar, a medical equipment distributor, says there is no stock of oxygen concentrators for domestic use in the city. “If someone books one now, I can deliver it on May 25, and it will cost you Rs 70,000. [unos 780 euros]”, He points out. “That is the official rate with invoice. Those of the black market are higher ”. According to Kumar, in March concentrators were still available in the city for 25,000 rupees. [unos 280 euros].

Taha Mateen estimates that combining all the city’s medical resources would only be able to serve a tenth of the population in need of urgent care, and affirms that most requests for hospitalization and equipment come to them through social networks.

“Rich and influential people don’t need our help, and the poor don’t know how to access it. I wonder what we are doing ”, reflects Padmini Ray, specialist in digital humanities and founder of oxygenblr.in, the website used by city NGOs to raise funds and coordinate aid. To give an idea of ​​how chaotic the situation is, Ray says that people do not return the bottles after using them. “We do not have enough personnel to distribute them and then recover them. Deliveries are a priority ”, he clarifies, adding:“ We also lack humidifiers and regulators ”.

Shortage of tests and vaccines

Meanwhile, the rate of vaccination has been reduced to a trickle, and the state has reported a serious dose shortage. The Karnataka government also hastily reversed its announced plan to start vaccinating people between the ages of 18 and 44 as of May 1, despite experts insisting that the second wave can only be contained by immunizing 80% of them. the population.

The app through which the state’s youngest citizens could register for vaccination also crashed within hours of its opening on Thursday, prompting angry anti-government protests on social media. The vaccination campaign will start after May 12.

Cremation in Bangalore of one of the people killed by covid. MANJUNATH KIRAN / AFP

“I’ve been waiting here since 8:30 and now they tell me they have no doses left,” Jayprakash Narayan, 65, complained Friday afternoon at Bowring Hospital in central Bangalore. Narayan and his wife, 64, settled in the city after 30 years in Kuwait, while their children stayed there for work. “My wife has arthritis, we are alone, I don’t know how we are going to manage to queue tomorrow.” Narayan says he tried to buy a dose on the black market, but was unsuccessful. However, to allay fears, Karnataka Secretary General P. Ravikumar assures that “there will be no shortage of vaccines for the elderly. There was a small calculation error that forced the vaccination of young people to be postponed ”.

Manohar Elavarthi of the Azim Premji Foundation, which funds aid in 40 districts of the city, denounces: “The government only tests people with symptoms. There are no community screenings. The consequence is that there are cases that go undetected and contribute to the spread ”. Elavarthi also warns that many primary care centers in the city have run out of equipment to carry out such tests.