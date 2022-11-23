Senator elected and quoted for the Ministry of Justice claims that R$ 200 million is needed for PF and PRF this year

the elected senator Flavio Dino (PSB-MA), one of those quoted to take over the Ministry of Justice, said this Wednesday (23.Nov.2022) that there is a lack of resources for the PF (Federal Police) and PRF (Federal Highway Police) to finish the year. According to him, this could even disturb the security of the inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), on January 1, 2023.

“We have, concretely, problems with fuel and per diem in the Federal Police. Today, they are not in the future. And these problems can even create constraints for fundamental operations, such as the presidential inauguration”said.

Dino stated that as foreign authorities will participate in the presidential inauguration, this “generates an overdemand on the Federal Police”.

“It is very difficult to provide security if there is no immediate replenishment of resources for per diems, if there is no immediate recomposition of resources for per diems because it is necessary to mobilize an additional contingent in an event such as possession”he declared.

The senator-elect also said that there are talks with the government of the Federal District, which commands public security in Brasília. “But that’s one part. The security of heads of state, heads of government, depends on the action of the Federal Police”he declared.

One option would be to try to enlist federal police officers who agreed to work during the inauguration without receiving daily wages, with a commitment to pay later.

Dino said that another BRL 200 million is needed this year to keep the PF and PRF functioning until the end of 2022. Resources include passport issuance and agent per diems, for example.

According to him, for 2023 it is necessary to increase by BRL 500 million the resources available to the bodies in relation to what is stipulated in the Budget under discussion.

Dino spoke to journalists at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), headquarters of the government transition, in Brasília. With him were the ex-minister Alozio Mercadanteone of the transition coordinators, and PF delegate Andrei Passos, who coordinated security for Lula’s campaign.

Dino coordinates the Public Security area of ​​the government transition. Before the journalists’ interview, he had a meeting with military police commanders. He has also been talking to state secretaries of public security and penitentiary administration.

He is quoted to be Minister of Justice or Public Security in the new government. Still during the campaign, Lula indicated that Dino would be in some ministry.