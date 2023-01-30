On January 11, the Transportation Secretary, Diego Monraz, recognized an increase in thefts in the stations of the My Peripheral Macro in the last quarter of 2022 and assured that they would strengthen surveillance.

However, the lack of lighting and paved roads makes a feeling of insecurity prevail among users.

On a tour of the seasons of the peribus, MURAL confirmed that there is only one guard at each station, as well as an employee in charge of cleaning. The work of the guards is limited to sitting next to the entrance, sometimes without taking their eyes off their cell phones.

One of the most problematic points outdoors continues to be the

agricultural stationin the colony with the same name.

When the peribus A year ago, this medium pointed out that users had to travel through a poorly lit dirt road to go from the station to take another truck in López Mateos.

This situation has changed little, because although currently they are building sidewalks and that section is paved, insecurity persists.

“(We want to there is light, It’s been like this for about two and a half months now, fortunately I haven’t been robbed,” commented Ignacio, an elderly man who travels through that section on a daily basis in his work route to his house.

Luis, another user who must follow the same route and cannot afford the 20 pesos charged by the mototaxi, assured that he had to defend himself with a stick from a man who approached him.

“One feels pressured because the truth is one does not know what you can find, there is a need for more lighting and more security.

“The other time a goat came out… and just because I grabbed a piece of wood, if not… I was walking very calmly and it came out of the trees, I was hidden,” said Luis, who said that he did not notice any security reinforcement.

These types of complaints are recurring in social mediawhere they ask for actions.

“What do we do? It is the second time in less than 15 days that my daughter’s backpack has been knifed, in my Macro Periférico, in the section from Tabachines to Plaza Belenes. And her safety? And the backpack? What’s next? ? Assaults? PUT YOUR BATTERIES ON!!!”, wrote the Twitter user @Ferflo7.

The lack of infrastructure It is also noticeable when leaving the Artesanos station, in Tlaquepaque, next to the stairs there is a small ravine that users prefer to take instead of the ramp placed there, as they consider that it saves them time.

“It is abandoned, it is unsafe, there are no sidewalks, lighting, with that we would have it,” explained Fabián, a neighbor of the Artesanos neighborhood in Tlaquepaque.

other facilities with lighting problems What this medium verified in a tour was the Felipe Ruvalcaba station, where even inside the station there is a lack of light, or in Rancho Nuevo, where since the system started there have been complaints of insecurity.