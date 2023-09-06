Economist Pisareva explained the lack of IT specialists in the Russian Federation by global competition

There is a shortage of IT specialists in Russia, despite the high popularity of the profession. In an interview with Lenta.ru, the director of the Institute of Information Technologies of the State University of Management, candidate of economic sciences Olga Pisareva explained the reason for this phenomenon.

Now Russia is missing about a million specialists, says the economist.

“Before our eyes, there is an objective expansion of the areas of using IT specialists, and in all areas of our life: social, economic, scientific, educational, and more. The processes of informatization, automation and digitalization have deeply penetrated various sectors of the national economy and public administration, which constantly induces the emergence of new jobs that require appropriate professional training. At the same time, the range of specialization of IT workers is also increasing, permanently creating an imbalance in the IT labor market. These processes are typical not only for Russia, but for the whole world,” she said.

The whole world competes for qualified IT specialists today, so many leave to work in other countries, Olga Pisareva explained.

Also, the shortage of personnel is due to the fact that recently few applicants enter IT specialties, as well as the quality of education, the interlocutor of Lenta.ru noted.

“There are many reasons for this, of course, but, in my opinion, the main one is the loss of a culture of mass and high-quality training in the field of mathematics, and then IT, first of all, in a general education school, and then, as a result, in higher education. . A concomitant factor is a very tangible and growing shortage of professors and teachers of the relevant profile in universities. Experienced, qualified personnel, who guarantee a solid professional training, regardless of the level of pay, are gradually leaving, and there is no adequate replacement for them. And young highly qualified specialists are not yet ready to lose orders of magnitude in wages, intensively working in higher education, ”she concluded.

On August 16, the head of the Ministry of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev estimated the shortage of IT specialists in Russia at 500-700 thousand people.