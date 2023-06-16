Bruno Pavani

06/15/2023 – 4:56 pm

This week, the market received news that Instant Brands, the brand responsible for Pyrex glass platters, filed for bankruptcy in the United States.

Another giant in the container business, Tupperware, has also been experiencing serious difficulties in signaling to the market that its accounts are doing well. But why are such renowned brands, which have become synonymous with quality and reliable articles, about to go bankrupt?

For the coordinator of the Institute of Finance at the Álvares Penteado School of Commerce Foundation (Fecap) Ahmed El Khatib, tradition is not enough if companies do not follow changes in the consumer market and renew themselves.

“Believing that the brand, just because it is traditional or centenary, will bring new consumers organically is a common mistake in companies that do not take risks with new products and new participation in the market”, he said.

Change in consumer profile

Pyrex and Tupperware were guarantees of quality in kitchen items in a world where a family life was what most people wanted. Ahmed believes that younger consumers have other priorities compared to the previous generation, and this directly interferes with their consumption habits.

“For the younger public, having a plastic pot or a glass platter is not part of their ‘dreams of consumption’. The change in the consumption profile is an important factor that contributes to the loss of value of these brands. Young people are increasingly connected to the internet and have access to information and purchase options that did not exist in past decades”, he believes.

As an example, the professor uses Tupperware’s way of direct selling that never changed “even when these multi-level marketing strategies stagnated in the 80s and 90s”.

Economic scenario also interferes

The lack of innovation and vision of the future aligned with a global economic scenario of high cost of living, high interest rates and high inflation can become a very harmful combination, since the purchasing power of consumers has been falling in several countries.

“The pandemic, inflation and high interest rates also affected the purchasing power of consumers, who started to prioritize essential expenses. The plastic industry, in general, faces challenges such as the high tax burden and the increase in the price of raw materials”, pointed out Ahmed.























