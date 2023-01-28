CEO of Favela Holding says that business schools need to be expanded and that favelas can have the 1st unicorn in 2023

The CEO of Favela Holding, Celso Athayde, stated that the lack of knowledge and information are the main challenges faced by entrepreneurs in Brazilian communities. In an interview with Power360the founder of cufa (Central Única das Favelas) said it was necessary to expand business schools in these territories.

“There are many qualifications of people that exist in this territory, but they are not yet encouraged to speak the language of the market and business”said.

Favela Holding was created in 2013 to boost the economy of favelas. All 27 companies in the group aim to develop these territories and their inhabitants through entrepreneurship. Among the companies that make up the group are Alô Social, telephony, Vai Voando, travel, and Data Favela, research.

The group has an investment fund of R$ 50 million aimed at entrepreneurs from the periphery, in different stages. The founder of Cufa said, however, that just investing in businesses in these territories is not enough for companies from the favela to gain space in the market.

“When I’m talking about staking holding, networking and a series of expressions that asphalt uses, we know that those who live in the favela do not use these terms. If you don’t use it, the market ends up not noticing you”said Celso.

With that in mind, Favela Holding, in partnership with Cufa and Dom Cabral Foundation, launched its 1st business school last year. According to Celso Athayde, the next step of the project is to offer the specialization remotely to give people who cannot access the course in loco an opportunity.

unicorn of the slums

The founder of Cufa said that Favela Holding can launch the 1st unicorn from the favelas – startups valued at more than US$ 1 billion – in 2023. The company, which will operate in the financial area, does not yet have a launch date, but should start operating at the beginning of this year.

“If she doesn’t open already as a unicorn, she should be a unicorn in a maximum of 12 months. We are in the final phase of putting it on the market. But the answer is yes, we will probably have it in 2023. However, if it’s not us, we’ll be happy anyway because what I want is for us to have 200 unicorns from the favelas”he stated.

Who is Celso Athayde?

Born in Baixada Fluminense, the founder of Cufa lived on the street from 6 to 12 years old until he was welcomed into a public shelter in Rio de Janeiro. As a child, he moved to Favela do Sapo, where he started to undertake. He became a street vendor in Madureira. The business evolved and became a charm ball.

In the events business, Athayde also started to work in the music field, becoming a partner with rappers from the favelas, such as Racionais Mc’s and MV Bill. In this scenario, Cufa appears, today present in all Brazilian states and in 17 countries.

Athayde left Cufa in 2015 to dedicate himself to Favela Holding. “My trajectory as an entrepreneur has always existed. My mother, when I was a child, was already an entrepreneur. We didn’t know that the expression [empreender] that was it. People turned around. In the favela it’s still like that. No one says: ‘I am an entrepreneur’. Even someone might eventually use that nomenclature, but in general in the favela, we say that we turn around, that we do our run. Here we take our leaps”said.