Rospotrebnadzor denied the lack of immunity to coronavirus a few months after the infection, when there is a decrease in antibody levels. Post posted on website departments.

“Rospotrebnadzor explains that a gradual decrease in antibody titers a few months after suffering from a new coronavirus infection does not mean a lack of protection. Even with a minimal level of humoral immunity, there is cellular immunity and cell memory, which effectively protect. Scientific research in this area continues, ”the report says.

Earlier, the director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Vasily Akimkin, said that people who have undergone COVID-19 remain immune to coronavirus for three to five months.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that 60 percent of the population of Russia can be vaccinated against coronavirus in a year. According to her, mass vaccination should be organized in such a way that by the beginning of the new epidemic season in the fall of 2021, Russians have already formed immunity to coronavirus.

Currently, two vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in Russia. Since December 5, the country has been vaccinated with Sputnik V.