The lack of goals in the first half hour and some slow football to dismantle Espanyol’s effective defensive system for an hour caused Atlético’s first serious setback in this league. A damaging draw, one of those that are remembered when looking at the table with the season underway. Atlético dominated a lot, but when they were pressed to find solutions in the final stretch, things went dark. Their two big signings for the forward line, Julián Alvarez and Sorloth, watched the draw on the bench after being substituted. The first at half-time, the second with 20 minutes to go, when Simeone was frightened by an Espanyol counterattack and brought on Reinildo.

0

Jan Oblak, Nahuel Molina (Marcos Llorente, min. 45), Robin Le Normand, Axel Witsel, César Azpilicueta, Rodrigo Riquelme, Samuel Lino (Pablo Barrios, min. 45), Koke, Rodrigo De Paul (Ángel Correa, min. 61 ), Julián Alvarez (Antoine Griezmann, min. 45) and Alexander Sørloth (Reinildo, min. 72)

0

The cast includes: Joan Garcia, Marash Kumbulla (Sergi Gomez, min. 64), Alvaro Tejero, Omar El Hilali, Carlos Romero (Brian Olivan, min. 63), Fernando Calero, Jose Gragera (Pol Lozano, min. 65), Alex Kral, Alvaro Aguado (Jofre Carreras, min. 86), Alejo Veliz (Walid Cheddira, min. 63) and Javi Puado

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea Yellow cards Marash Kumbulla (min. 54), Omar (min. 81)

In the search for a starting eleven and with an eye on the demanding match at San Mamés, Simeone activated the rotations in all the lines. In defence, he gave an opportunity to Molina, still marked by his poor last season and the impressive start of Llorente. Witsel also came on, pointed out against Villarreal for lack of speed. In the middle, Koke took charge instead of Barrios and in attack Griezmann was absent and Sorloth and Julián Alvarez formed a pair. El Cholo also did not think that Espanyol, a newly promoted team, was a suitable opponent to pair the Norwegian and the Argentine with the Frenchman at the start. Nor did he think so in the second half, when he benched the Argentine at half-time.

Simeone did keep the Riquelme-Lino left flank, who had already been the best in the dull match against Girona. And from that flank the storm broke loose with which Atlético boxed Espanyol in the first half hour. They stole the ball quickly and high and strangled their rival. Julián Alvarez could have made his debut with a cross from Riquelme, but he was met with a good flight at medium height by Joan García. Then, he headed a ball high that fell to him from a corner kick combed by Witsel. Lino also crashed the ball into the post after a filtered pass from De Paul. Sorloth hammered with two good headers and a weak shot that did not find the target. From that bossy start, in which Espanyol was happy to come out unscathed, sheltered by the saves of Joan García and their five-man defence, Atlético could not open the scoring. If against Girona he found himself with two gifts without creating much play, last night he lacked the skill to complete his hegemonic first half hour. It took Espanyol more than twenty minutes to get close to Oblak’s area. Manolo González’s team grew after the hydration break. He adjusted the way he came out of the pressure, and the Czech Král and Aguado, his two best players yesterday by far, came into their own. The latter caught a low pass from Tejero with a half-error and the ball fell clear to Puedo with Oblak on the ground. The Perico striker shot over the crossbar. With the first play developed, Espanyol could have taken the lead on the scoreboard. Atlético had lowered the pace, but, even so, they managed to finish the first half in Espanyol’s area with two shots from Lino and Sorloth.

The draw worried Simeone, who made three changes. He benched Julián Alvarez, Molina and Lino. Griezmann, Llorente and Barrios came on. The new team gave the second half some energy. They linked up a couple of plays attacking the spaces and cutting off the area but they couldn’t find a finisher. Koke did manage to push a clearance from Joan García to a cross from the side and Riquelme, to ensure that the ball went in, pushed it over the goal line. The Espanyol goalkeeper was out of the goal and there was only one defender behind him. Regarding the second, which would have validated the goal, the VAR detected that Riquelme had half his boot in front of him. The fluidity with which Atlético broke into the first quarter faded. Their football became sluggish and Espanyol’s defensive work got the red and whites off the mark. Simeone wanted to add more dynamite and gave Correa free rein by sacrificing De Paul. Atlético did not get out of the jam either. To top it off, Espanyol launched a counterattack in which Cheddira forced Oblak to make a good save. The typical sign that Simeone fears a defeat in a loose play and makes changes in search of solidity that allows the attack. So Reinildo came on for Sorloth, thus ruling out the penalty area for a finale in which a torrent of crosses into the area could be expected. Atlético only managed to create one chance in more than an hour, a counterattack led by Griezmann and accompanied by Riquelme who was forced to finish. In the last play, Riquelme again scored offside. Atlético first fought for the goal and then for the game.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.