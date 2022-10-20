





Lack of physical exercise can lead to health problems, including diseases such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and dementia. And if there are no urgent measures to encourage the practice of physical activities by governments, almost 500 million new cases of diseases such as diabetes, cancer and stroke will occur across the planet by 2030.

This is what a report released by the World Health Organization (WHO) points out, which also warns of the high cost if people cannot move more, a value that amounts to approximately US$ 27 billion annually.

WHO says Covid-19 is still a global health emergency

According to the report, “there are few areas in public health where the evidence for action needed is as compelling, economical and practical”, and further states that “regular exercise reduces the risk of premature death by 20% to 30%”. ”. However, he adds, despite the clear benefits, the implementation of policies aimed at encouraging more exercise has been “slow and uneven”, resulting in “little progress”.

“One consequence of this ‘inaction’ is that already overstretched health systems are saddled with preventable disease today and even more in the future, and communities fail to benefit from the broader social, environmental and economic benefits. associated with more people being more active”.

In the WHO forecast, if the situation continues, by 2030 there will be 499,208 million new cases of preventable non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, stroke, dementia, depression and some types of cancer. More than 40% of them will take place in lower middle income countries such as Kenya, India and Bangladesh.

If people were more adept at healthy practices, such as physical activity, the WHO sees that about 7% to 8% of all cases of cardiovascular disease, depression and dementia could be avoided.







