Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Although the company OP Ecology offered to pay triple the workers who work on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, unfortunately many did not come to work and that generated delay in garbage collection service in some areas of the city of Los Mochis, recognized Feliciano García.

The director of Municipal Public Services commented that according to information from the same company, this Monday the problem should have been resolved and the service should have been normalized.

“The problem depends on whether the employee is absent from work or not, the OP company offered an incentive to employees who will not miss work on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to pay employees triple, but there are still employees who were absent. Those were the routes that were affected, but today they are already working 100 percent,” he said.

He also commented that regarding the operation in this Holy Week There was a collection of just under 150 tons from Wednesday at noon until Sunday, this both in areas such as El Maviri, San Juan, La Robalera, Las Salinas, La Biznaga and all the recreational areas of the Fuerte River.

“Today the beaches continue to be cleaned precisely to leave it at 100, the beaches have to be left as they were. We have to say that, the response of the people was good, much more controlled not only in El Maviri but in settlements like San Juan, they had collection in the morning and in the afternoon and you saw her very grateful, which is the most important thing, since mid-March together with the Secretary of Public Works we took on the task of watering the streets, we brought water, there was a very good response, the people felt cared for,” he added.

To conclude, he said that the intention and commitment is that this Monday the work of garbage collection is completed both in the urban area that was delayed as well as in each of the recreational centers.