For the concerned citizen, a well-known character in politics, the introduction of the corona pass means the end of an era. For years politicians jostled each other to show empathy for his concerns: about immigration, Zwarte Piet, climate policy, you name it. But the cake is gone. Whether Hugo de Jonge understands people who are not vaccinated? No, he said at the press conference on Tuesday: “I don’t get it. The vaccine is such a great opportunity to protect yourself.” De Jonge and Mark Rutte stood there like exasperated teachers at the end of a school trip. The stage of flattery and persuasion is over: the unwilling must now just listen.

At the corona debate last Thursday, empathy was also not generously distributed. “You say: it was hard,” said De Jonge to ChristenUnie MP Mirjam Bikker, who criticized the tone at the press conference. “I honestly think the truth can be hard.”

It contrasted with the message last weekend in de Volkskrant, that the government has considered calling for less meat consumption in a public campaign because of climate change. In the end it was abandoned, the call was said to be ‘too politically sensitive’. Outgoing State Secretary Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius (EZ) said on Tuesday that eating less meat caused too much discussion, and that such a call would not enthuse people. “It doesn’t help when people get angry.”

One moment the concerned citizen is being tackled with a pair of velvet gloves, the next he gets a push in the back. Because that’s how you can see the corona pass: as a push towards the vaccination street. The government does not seem to care whether people get angry about this. While the urge to vaccinate is politically more sensitive, I would think, than the cautious suggestion to eat something other than sausage and meatballs.

The lack of empathy with this particular concerned citizen is probably partly due to frustration and impatience after a year and a half of crisis management. But possibly also because Rutte and De Jonge know: the diehard vaccination skeptics, mostly migrants and the less educated, are only a small group and, moreover, not necessarily our voters. But shouldn’t ministers try to reach all citizens in such a crisis, including those who are further away from them?

The psychological burden of a year and a half of pandemic is linked to mistrust of the political system, research in . last month found Psychological Science. This is, for example, because people experience social exclusion even more than usual. These distrusts are drifting even further as a result of the crisis; those who want to win them back will have to do their best to put themselves in their shoes. In this case, that means at least recognizing that the corona pass is a far-reaching measure. But the strategy seemed right on Thursday to downplay the impact of the announced measure. “A small effort”, De Jonge called doing a test – although he knows very well that it is an excessive effort for a coffee in the neighborhood cafe.

He does not want to call the corona pass urgent, De Jonge also said: he prefers to use terms such as ‘mandatory’ and ‘not mandatory’. But the Health Council does call it urge, members of the House of Representatives objected. No, Rutte thought, because it is not a goal to raise the vaccination rate, but a possible side effect. These are semantic cat-and-mouse games that make no one happy, except maybe a freshman at a debating society.

When asked by Volt Member of Parliament Nilüfer Gündoğan about the declining confidence in corona policy, Rutte said irritably that he cannot watch polls all the time. He also has to take difficult measures: „This job of mine is all about leadership.”

Perhaps Rutte and De Jonge think that decisiveness and empathy are mutually exclusive. But in that case, they may well be more bossy—not just against this concerned citizen, but everyone else. “Understanding for people who want to eat meat every day? No, I do not have that. Isn’t it a small effort to eat a meat substitute sometimes? And also a wonderful opportunity to contribute to a liveable earth.”

Floor Rusman is editor of NRC

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on September 18, 2021