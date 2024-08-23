More than 150,000 families remained for hours without drinking water due to a problem with the electricity supply that the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) attributed to the blackouts of the Federal Electricity Commission, which the state-owned company rejected.

Residents of the Eco 2000 subdivision reported a lack of water at approximately 8:00 a.m. and almost immediately families began to complain about the suspension of service in other neighboring colonies and subdivisions.

In the afternoon, at almost 6:00 p.m., the JMAS announced that due to the weather conditions recorded during the evening of Wednesday, a problem occurred in the electrical system, which caused a significant number of wells and pumping stations to stop operating.

The neighborhoods affected by this situation are Sendero, Las Lajas, Satellite, Fidel Avila, Quintas del Valle, Tres Torres, Tres Cantos, Cantares, Miraloma, Valle del Sol, Monte Carlo, Horizontes del Sur, Parajes del Sur and Villa Colonial. Also Parajes de Oriente, Praderas del Pacifico, Haciendas, Mezquital, Hacienda de Las Torres University, Hacienda de Las Torres, Rincones de Salvarcar, Arecas, Los Arenales, Aguilas de Zaragoza, Tierra Nueva, Morelos 1 2 and 3 and Waterfill, without including the Eco 2000 subdivision in the list, which was also affected. Sergio Nevarez Rodriguez, executive director of JMAS, said that the cause of the failure in the wells was the electric power. “Yesterday (Wednesday) in the evening there were 31 wells and they were restored, in the early morning there were 81 wells, almost half of the infrastructure was stopped by the blackouts and now (Thursday afternoon) it is the electric power that affected approximately 200 thousand families,” said the public servant. He assured that the wells suffered an electrical failure and the JMAS takes four hours to reactivate a well even if the electrical failure was one minute. “If I lose power for a minute, the other time it was half an hour, there is no water left, the entire system is overwhelmed, and it takes us four hours to reactivate them,” he explained. Later Nevárez Rodríguez mentioned that there were 70 water wells affected and estimated that by 10 pm the service would be restored in all the wells. He stated that these electrical failures severely affect the work of the JMAS, since the wells are manually operated and they have to go to each station to clean them and put them in order. “We stopped doing what needs to be addressed, such as the water crisis in some sectors to restore the wells, since all the workers are dedicated to cleaning them and the CFE always says the same thing, that there is no problem, that they have enough substations, but I am going to document that these are the Commission’s faults,” he added. At around 7:30 p.m., the executive director of the JMAS said that a total of 71 wells were damaged, so he estimated that 150 thousand families were affected by the lack of drinking water. He said that of the 70 wells, 20 remained to be restored, which occurred at approximately 10 p.m.

CFE rejects responsibility

Staff from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) denied any responsibility for the failures of the wells, warning that they had no problems with the supply of electricity and were even in contact with the operating staff of the Municipal Board of Water and Sanitation since they reported failures in the wells in the southeast of the city. “On our part we are operating correctly and the only ones that are suffering are the JMAS equipment that is not adjusted and is already old, neither the maquila nor other users have problems,” indicated the consulted staff. “We do not have any failures in the service, we do have a crashed pole that is about to be restored,” they assured. The staff specified that the supply of electricity in the city is guaranteed and the failures in the suspension of the service are due to external causes as occurred on Wednesday when lightning struck a pole and affected the service to more than four thousand users, among them Cereso 3.

