The logistics crisis and above all the shortage of hauliers shows no sign of abating. The pandemic has only exacerbated an already known problem, with the current state of things it sees Europe desperate for over 400,000 drivers. In Italy at the moment there are 20 thousand shortages but the figure is destined to grow by the end of 2022, reaching 30 thousand fewer road hauliers. Most of the professionals coming from Eastern Europe after the lockdown returned to their countries of origin without then returning to Italy while an increasingly slow and difficult generational change also weighs on the sector.

Among the Italians, many have decided to undertake last-mile deliveries, grown up with the boom of e-commerce during the pandemic. “An issue that has added to the difficulties of the generational change that already existed before Covid: the driver’s job is not very coveted, it is hard work, you have to stay away from home for days, even on weekends. Since 2016 we have encountered difficulties in replacing retirees – stated Renzo Sartori, president of Number 1 Logistic Group and vice president of Assologistica. ” In this state, logistics suffers from the need to plan and seek professionals well in advance, especially for those transporting perishable goods.

“We transport food – has explained Sartori to La Repubblica – a type of goods that cannot be delivered late. It is despite our own fleet and employees, which cover about half of the 1,300 daily trips, that we now need to plan deliveries well in advance, make forecasts, go and find available drivers. And of course these difficulties also translate into an increase in tariffs. ” Meanwhile, the government is studying solutions, with the introduction of some incentives for driving licenses even if training takes time, making it impossible to immediately employ a newly licensed driver. With the funds of the PNRR then the aim is to try to shift part of the traffic from road to rail but at the same time to enhance the infrastructure and equip it with cutting-edge technology, investing in autonomous driving and specialized platforms for the optimization of loads. .