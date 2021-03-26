The latest video summit of European leaders has neither buried the feeling of disarray that looms over the logistics of vaccines in the EU, nor has it of course managed to mitigate the frustration of many states. On the contrary, it is leading to greater tensions fueled by a shortage of supplies that does not finish being corrected plunged into a spiral of disparate arguments, while the anguish of the new rise in the contagion curve. The slow pace of immunization overshadows everything. With only 4.1% of the European population vaccinated (three times less than in the United States or the United Kingdom), the European Commission continues to be stuck in a maze.

The institution, whose president, Ursula von der Leyen, has already had to admit unpredictability in the initial phase of this logistics, blames AstraZeneca. And, in general, the Twenty-seven share that the non-compliances of the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical are a reason for everything that is happening. Not only does it not deliver the agreed upon to the Member States (barely 30 million doses of the 100 committed for the first quarter), but it even sells abroad. In fact, AstraZeneca is directly or indirectly blamed for the fact that, overall, only 62 million antivirals have been supplied to EU citizens compared to 77 million that have been exported from European soil to other nations. Something that many community leaders resemble the saying in the blacksmith’s house, a wooden knife.

They also attribute to the contractual dispute between Brussels and the laboratories that a commercial dispute has been opened with the United Kingdom – the recipient of 21 million vials produced in the EU, despite not having delivered any made in the English laboratories in exchange – which did not all the governments of the Union wish. Or that countries such as Austria, Bulgaria, Latvia, Slovenia or the Czech Republic, which trusted their national vaccination campaigns to AstraZeneca due to its greater economy compared to Pfizer’s, now demand a new criterion for the distribution of the four formulas authorized by the European Medicines Agency (the two mentioned, plus Moderna and Johnson & Johnson single-dose).

THE KEY: Solidarity. There will be “transfers” in the distribution of the ten million antivirals that Pfizer will deliver to the EU

It is evident that the Union never thought when designing its serum purchasing policy that it would end up opening so many doors at once; not only to technical and commercial conflicts with the Anglo-Swedish firm, but also between its own partners. And that the Commission itself will once again be peppered with doubts about the effectiveness of its management. With all this commotion, the leaders have decided to stay with a minimum pact, in the confidence that the chaotic situation of the distribution of serum in the Union can take a turn as of April.

Thus, they supported the Commission’s plan that toughens the conditions for exporting vials, as it will attack laboratories that breach their contracts or countries that do not respond reciprocally or have a large immunized population. But he does it a bit à la carte. Because in fear of breaking supply chains – the manufacture of vaccines is complex and requires multiple components and operations in different plants around the world – Belgium or the Netherlands, for example, remain reluctant. Therefore, everything indicates that the tool will be used only in very extreme cases. Better not to have to use it.

Agree with London



In fact, Brussels tries to close ‘in extremis’ a cooperation agreement with London (the main recipient of these new demands) that allows AstraZeneca to comply with the EU. “A pact that leaves us all satisfied”, according to the French representatives.

The pulse with the British Executive is not the only one. Austria, Bulgaria, Latvia, Slovenia or the Czech Republic did not fully accept at the time the criterion that sera be distributed proportionally to the population of each country. They preferred to go to the menu and miscalculated when betting on AstraZeneca. So in Brussels “an acceptable runway” has been sought, according to diplomatic sources, to avoid a head-on collision.

The ten million additional doses that Pfizer will deliver to the EU are the only renegotiable. They will be distributed according to the “solidarity criterion”. So there will be assignments. And a haggling that is left to the permanent representatives of the Twenty-seven. Germany has already reproached Austria for not acknowledging its mistake. In other words, since its economic capacity has nothing to do with that of Latvia, Slovakia and the rest of the nations of this bloc, (its GDP is much lower) it should not have access to the new distribution under the same conditions.