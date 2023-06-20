With the first call, Javier was happy. When the human resources manager called a second time, she began to have her hopes. The third time he thought the job was his. But a fourth job interview arrived. And a fifth. By then, the 31-year-old marketer was downright burned out. Two months had passed and the company continued to lengthen the process. There was no sixth interview. Neither is a contract. “And then I peté”, sums up Javier, who prefers not to give his last name for fear of work repercussions: “I had to seek psychological help because I entered a process of depression and anxiety.” He had been looking for work for almost two years and in that time he had encountered absurd situations. But this last and long process, a few weeks after losing his right to unemployment, was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

In recent years, personnel selection processes have stretched to become a marathon of questions and exercises that can last several months. There are local reasons. “In Spain there is a lot of demand, that is, candidates in active search, and not so much supply, so the client is lucky to be able to carry out the longest and most complex processes to keep the best candidate,” he points out in an exchange of audios Ana Moya, partner of the headhunter company Top of Minds. In any case, Moya assures that the complexity of these processes “varies a lot depending on the company, the need it has and the seniority of the position”. The human resources consultant Héctor Labarta highlights how the hiring by companies of external agencies has added another step in the long road towards the contract: “The outsourcing of services can add to the number of interviews carried out, and in times of crisis, outsourcing is a constant”, points.

But there are also global reasons and these have to do with technology. For one, video calls have made it less expensive to set up an extra interview. On the other hand, job search platforms on-line, as LinkedInhave promoted the idea that there can always be a better candidate, replicating behaviors that have been seen before in other areas of virtual life.

Dating platforms encouraged users to hook up, lengthening the process of finding a partner without actually committing themselves. It’s the endless search for matches perfect, a mechanism toxic that sociologists like Eva Illuz have been denouncing for years. This behavior is beginning to be reproduced in a similar way on employment platforms, with the aggravating circumstance that here things are unbalanced. Hundreds of people sign up for each offer, fostering the idea among companies that there will always be a better candidate out there. It’s like walking into Tinder as the only woman on the app. There is an endless number of candidates and it is tempting to make appointments with the maximum number of people, postponing the moment of making a commitment, that is, of offering a contract. Continuing with the romantic simile, Maddie Machado, a recruiter at companies like LinkedIn, Meta and Microsoft, recently denounced the endless selection processes in the american medium vox: “This is like dating. When you have a first, you still need a second. But you don’t need 20 more dates to know if you like someone.”

In this way, toxic behaviors similar to those that occurred in the world of virtual flirting have been normalized in the search for employment. Javier was stood up. “Once the interviewer did not show up at the scheduled time in the video call,” he comments, still annoyed, “I spent half an hour waiting, looking at the screen.” they also made him ghosting, a neologism that explains when a potential partner (or employer) stops answering messages without giving any explanation. It disappears. “In most places they did not give me any final answer. I have my Infojobs mailbox full of messages like ‘you’re still in the process’. Some are from over a year ago,” she explains. This type of practice ended up generating such anxiety that he ended up uninstalling the job search applications from his mobile after a while. “Emotionally it was torture,” she confesses.

Javier’s case is increasingly common. An investigation from the University of Georgia who analyzed the ghosting As a strategy to close relationships, he already warned at the beginning of 2023 that this technique was spreading to the world of work. It was denounced so insistently by study participants that its lead author, Christina Leckfor, set out to study it in a separate investigation that is still pending review. Another study, from the consulting firm Indeedensures that 76% of people actively seeking employment had suffered ghosting in the last 18 months. These figures, he assures, would have skyrocketed as a result of the pandemic and the digitization of processes.

The trend seems clear, but there are notable exceptions. Google recently examined data from their personnel selection processes, and determined that four interviews were enough to make a hiring decision with 86% confidence. Previously, candidates had to pass more than 12. According to a survey conducted last year by LinkedInIn Spain, 56% of the candidates consider that the ideal selection process should not take more than two interviews. The reality is different and rare is the process that does not go below three.

After a long journey, Javier found a job. Being in a stable situation has given him the necessary perspective to analyze what he has experienced in recent years. Even so, he finds no reason to help him understand many of the surreal situations he has gone through, how these processes can become so cold and dehumanizing, no matter how much there is a screen involved. “Honestly, I don’t think it takes two months to know if you want to hire someone,” he explains. He just hopes that his current job will last him a long time. “Thinking that I have to start the search again makes me nervous.”

