The engineer and his machines: MAN boss Uwe Lauber at the company’s Berlin factory
Image: MAN Energy Solutions
It sounds paradoxical: in order to set sail in a climate-neutral manner, you need carbon dioxide. But this is in short supply, also because of European import regulations. The FAZ technical discussion with Uwe Lauber, head of MAN Energy Solutions.
Have you ever taken a cruise?
No, not yet. But I was there on my maiden voyages. It is still a fantastic feeling to watch an engine with more than 100,000 horsepower set a ship several hundred meters long in motion.
If I book a 14-day cruise and travel by plane, my personal CO increases2-balance by around ten tons, i.e. roughly the amount that every German is responsible for on average every year. Will there soon be a climate-friendly alternative?
