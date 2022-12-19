Mexico City (Diana Gante).- Lack of clarity on surplus solar panels in Mexico. The elimination of the mode of net measurement or net metering of the distributed generation scheme (panels on roofs), it is uncertain about how the surplus energy that can be marketed will be paid for.

Associations have stated that removing this modality, as sought by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE)implies that users with solar panels will be limited in their sale of surplus electricity to the grid .

Besides, in case of selling, it will be at a single price that has not yet been defined, although specialists consider that it will be less. This could limit the competitiveness of roof panel installations.

For the Climate Initiative of Mexico (ICM)the methodology for the payment of excess energy at a single value established annually lacks details on the value of the consideration.

Many citizens and merchants have installed solar panels in Mexico. / Reform

“In addition, since it is not duly established and depends on the financial information of the SSB (basic service provider), the consideration value does not allow evaluating the feasibility of the projects, generating uncertainty for their implementation,” the agency said.

“The Climate Initiative of Mexico carried out an analysis on the impact of the project, and based on the assumptions mentioned in the study, the value of the consideration may discourage distributed generation and cause inequalities among users.”

He warned that the plants located in the peninsular region, Baja California and Baja California Sur are the ones that would present the greatest negative impacts on their profitability.

On October 28, the CRE sent to the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (Conamer) the draft to modify the provisions in power plants of less than 500 kilowatts in a distributed generation scheme.

Environmental organizations, such as Greenpeace, Close, Energy and Clean Air; Ombudsman Energía México, the Mexican Center for Environmental Law (Cemda), Earthjustice, among others, also accused a lack of clarity on the issue.