It could have been the signing of the season, but it is being the disappointment of the year. When the Dallas Mavericks signed Kyrie Irving, they seemed to be a candidate to win the NBA ring. The Brooklyn Nets point guard supposed in theory a luxury reinforcement for Luka Dončić and his team, who were fourth in the Western Conference standings at the time. However, a month and a half after the debut of their new star, and only four games left in the regular season, the Mavericks have sunk to eleventh position and are at risk of missing out on the playoffs. Dončić declares himself frustrated and the equipment does not work.

A month ago, in early March, there was a glimpse of what Dallas aspired to be. In a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Dončić scored 42 points while Irving added another 40, leading to a relatively comfortable 133-126 victory. Never in the team’s history had two players reached 40 points in the same game. That day, the Slovenian gave eight assists to the American. It was the sixth game they had played together and they finally seemed to get along.

It was a mirage. The lack of sports chemistry between the two has punished the Mavericks. This Wednesday they faced the Sixers again and although Dončić (24 points) and Irving (23) were once again the top scorers, at times they seemed to get in the way on the track. Irving is a point guard, but Dončić likes to direct the team’s game. Last year, he managed to split the roles with Jalen Brunson, who left for the New York Knicks earlier in the season. However, with Irving there is no way to understand each other. They even got injured at the same time and missed games together where they could not have bothered. This Saturday they lost again against the Miami Heat (129-122) despite Dončić’s 42 points.

After this week’s defeats against the Sixers of Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, and against Jimmy Butler’s Heat, those of Dallas are with a balance of 37 wins and 41 losses. They say goodbye to the sixth place that gives direct access to the playoffs, but they still have within their reach the playoffs (the so-called play in, two places that are played between seventh and tenth). They have four regular league games left from this Sunday until next: Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs, the last three in Dallas. On paper, it is a better schedule, for example, than the one remaining for the Oklahoma City Thunder (now tenth, with one more game won, 38-40) or the Pelicans (eighth), but those from Dallas are at a disadvantage and They have no margin for error.

Last weekend they reached the lowest moment of the season, with a double loss against the Charlotte Hornets, one of the weakest teams in the league. After posting 34 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in the first of those two losses, Luka Dončić He appeared sunken as he was not remembered: “Yes, it’s really frustrating,” he said at the post-match press conference. “I think he shows with me on the court. Sometimes I don’t feel like it’s me. I’m just out there, you know? I used to have a lot of fun smiling on the court, but it has been very frustrating for many reasons, not just basketball,” she said somewhat mysteriously. When asked what was going on, he said that he was private.

Luka got his smile back against the Indiana Pacers on Monday with another standout performance. He is the player with the second best scoring average in the NBA, with 32.8 points per game. Very rarely is a player with figures like this left out of the playoffs. He had a record start to the season, but is beginning to lose patience. Sportsmanship has never been his forte, but he has come to accuse the referees with his gestures of having sold out when things have not gone his way.

The thing is, Dončić and Irving don’t mix well. His record of 4 wins and 10 losses is the worst for two teammates who have ever been all star this year. This, despite the fact that the behavior of the recently signed eccentric player has been beyond reproach in Dallas. NBA champion in 2016 with LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers, until his arrival in Dallas his career was marked off the court by controversy. Before refusing to receive the covid vaccine, he repeatedly questioned whether the Earth was round, although he later apologized. The latest scandal was his promotion of an anti-Semitic film, which cost him a temporary release from the Nets and the rupture of a lucrative contract with Nike. Since his arrival in Dallas there has been no scandal, but neither has the basketball that is expected of him.

the playoffs

When the teams have four or five games left and a week to close the regular season, in the West only the Denver Nuggets, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings can breathe easy. The other three direct access places to the playoffs now correspond to the Suns (almost assured), Clippers and Warriors, but they are still open. The playoff teams have not been decided either, which today would be occupied by the Lakers, Pelicans, Timberwolves and Thunder.

Things seem clearer in the East. The Milwaukee Bucks fight for first place with the Celtics, while the 76ers, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks have also won the pass to the playoffs. The sixth direct place for the playoffs is disputed by the Nets and the Miami Heats. Along with the one left behind, the other three positions of the play in The Hawks, the Raptors and the Bulls have them almost assured. The Washington Wizards, eleventh, surprised the Celtics on Tuesday, whom they comfortably defeated in a great game between the Latvian Kristaps Porziņģis and the Israeli Deni Avdija. But the defeat against the Orlando Magic with the losses of Porziņģis himself, Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal make them lose almost all the options.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.