The court of Porto Alegre would have established a detention period of one year. Douglas Costaaccording to his lawyer Sergio Quieroz, he is trying to appeal to reverse the court’s decision.
😮 Douglas Costa ha ricevuto un mandato d'arresto per un mancato pagamento: si tratta del mantenimento dei figli, per i quali l'ex giocatore bianconero, oggi ai Los Angeles Galaxy, dovrà scontare un anno di carcere.
[@ilbianconerocom]
— Matthijs_Pog (@MatthijsPog) May 30, 2023
A story similar to the one that happened a few months ago to another Brazilian, the former Inter player Marcos André Batista Santos, better known as Vampeta. He too, due to lack of food…
May 30, 2023 (change May 30, 2023 | 21:25)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Lack #alimony #Douglas #Costa #risks #year #prison
Leave a Reply