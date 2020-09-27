Binational couples are called to demonstrate on Sunday in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Unmarried and not pacsés, they claim the right to join. But in the midst of a health crisis, this requires obtaining an official pass for which many couples have been waiting for several months.

Claude lives in Paris and has not seen his partner for more than seven months: he lives in Los Angeles. This is the second time in two months that they have sent a dossier proving their relationship, with “show reservations, hotel reservations when we went to New York, and then pictures”, explains the 57-year-old.

In total, 50 pages of evidence to hope to obtain this famous pass in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, but weeks later, still no response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Claude loses hope. “There has been a lot of talk about seniors in nursing homes who were wasting away because they did not see their families and their grandchildren, but we are not all seniors”, he laments, before bursting into tears. “Lack of affection is terrible for everyone. After several months it is quite difficult.”

Claude warns: if a laissez-passer is not issued soon, he will find his partner in a third country, whose borders are open. A solution already chosen by several binational couples, tired of waiting for a response. Vicky has just landed in Cancún, Mexico, to meet her partner there. In a relationship with an American, she is neither married nor in a civil partnership, so Vicky feared that her file would be refused. So they decided to meet in Mexico, where the borders are open. “Having to meet in another country, do 14 days of fortnight, of course we are not helped by the government”, she judges.

We are a bit left out because we are a minority.Vicky, in a relationship with an Americanto franceinfo

But if Claude and Vicky can claim the pass, it is not given to all binational couples. The Australian government, for example, does not allow entry or exit from its territory. Christelle lives in Nice, her fiancé is in Sydney. Impossible for them to file a request. An unfair situation for the young woman of 24 years. “I don’t jealous them, I don’t envy them, but how lucky they are and I hope they will meet again soon of course, but they have an incredible luck because we cannot even claim to leave pass, that’s what kills me “, she blurted out.

According to the Secretary of State for Tourism Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, the first laissez-passer was granted on September 22, and more than 800 cases of binational couples are under investigation.

A collective has been set up to bring together all these binational couples, “Love is not tourism”. He called the people concerned to demonstrate Sunday, September 27 at 2 p.m. in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deprived of being able to find each other, binational couples lose hope – Lou Bourdy report