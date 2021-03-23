A couple of children play in the streets of Colonia Independencia 2000 in Chiapa de Corzo (Chiapas). Nayeli Cruz / THE COUNTRY

Arturo Vazquez Moiza is 10 years old and lives in the Sierra de Sonora, in a town of 200 inhabitants called Bacanuchi, in the municipality of Arizpe. A year ago, when the pandemic began, Arturo’s school – like all schools in the country – suspended classes as a health measure to prevent covid-19. The instruction was for the students to follow the course through television through classes taught by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) and remotely online. In Bacanuchi you can’t do one thing or the other. The poor quality of the network connection and the poor reception of the signals in this town in the mountains leaves families incommunicado every two by three.

It is very difficult for classes to be followed on a regular basis and many children drop out of school in remote communities that are in the same situation as Bacanuchi throughout the country. According to a study by Mexicanos Unidos Contra la Corrupción. In Chiapas, for example, 45% of children from poor communities have abandoned their education due to their family’s lack of economic resources and the technological lag in which they find themselves, such as the lack of electricity or internet to study at home. .

“To send the homework I have to climb the hill that is 40 minutes from my house, it is dark and there are animals,” says Arturo by phone in the presence of his mother, Thelma Moiza. The call cuts out numerous times. There is also no good mobile phone signal. The child and his classmates receive the task by WhatsApp and have to respond to their teacher with a photo of the homework done in that same way. What seems like a simple action, with a bad internet connection becomes a nightmare. “Every day you had to put a balance on your cell phone because doing your homework and consulting the internet consumes all the data,” says the child’s mother. 100 pesos ($ 5) a day that many peasant families cannot add to their expenses.

The educational authorities decided at the beginning of August that the school year would be developed through distance classes and with more than 30 million students following the courses on television. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced an agreement with the country’s large private television stations (Televisa, Azteca, Grupo Multimedios and Grupo Imagen) to broadcast school content, in addition to the use of the internet and telephone as a means of support. Some families like Gloria Simpson’s, also from Bacanuchi, paid for satellite television service at the beginning of the pandemic, but after some financial complications, her family could not afford the 400 pesos ($ 20) a month that the service cost. “We don’t have television to watch the SEP classes. In the town there is no access to anything that has to do with technology, neither TV nor internet, many times neither signal to make an emergency call ”, the woman laments.

The initiative for the television classes faced rejection by teachers and criticism from education experts, who expressed concern about economic inequality and the technological backwardness suffered by large areas of the country. Figures from Inegi, the Mexican statistical institute, reveal that more than 16 million households do not have an internet connection, while a report by the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Conavel) published in 2018 shows that of the More than 226,000 public schools in the country, 66.1% have electricity and the internet only reaches 22.7% of them, a total of 51,387. The Learn at Home initiative has highlighted the enormous gap that exists in Mexico in the most vulnerable areas of the country. The states with the highest concentration of poverty are also those with the least internet connection: Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas; followed by Veracruz, Tabasco and Campeche, according to a survey conducted by the Internet MX Association. Although Sonora is among the states with the most connected users in the country, there are still many of its corners that escape the statistics, such as Bacanuchi, in the middle of the mountains.

“Inequalities in access to technology perpetuate gaps, human development and condemn a significant percentage of the population to live in poverty,” says Pablo César Hernández, an expert in education and new technologies and an academic at the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana (UAM). ). Only 47.7% of rural areas in Mexico have internet access, according to Inegi. “If the population does not have this access to technology, we will be left behind as a country. This has a strong impact not only on students’ knowledge and development, but also limits the type of learning that children receive, ”Hernández adds.

One of the groups that most criticized the government’s decision to close schools and promote distance learning was the National Coordinator of Education Workers (CNTE), a union with 600,000 members, which criticized how limited access can be to education in remote areas where there is no connectivity. Lev Velázquez, secretary of Educational Management of the CNTE in Michoacán, affirms that they have had to adapt to the new educational reality making use of technologies, but also through calls with those students who have a telephone and peripheral device, is that is, speakers adapted to a mobile medium to announce the delivery of tasks in the most remote communities of the State. “We have traveled to speak with the parents, we have made home visits with the students one day a week or one day every fortnight,” explains the teacher.

To avoid school dropouts, Velázquez adds that teachers travel long distances to look for students who have stopped communicating with them, and even teachers in rural areas have had to print school books with their own money to distribute them to the poorest students. “If they already had deficiencies, now the situation is more complicated. Many do not have to buy notebooks, except for a geometry game, which encourages abandonment, “explains Velázquez. “We live in a situation that we did not expect and that is why we need to think of new ways of learning,” he adds.

Academician Hernández, from the UAM, agrees with the teacher. The specialist points out that the State and the academy must generate strategies to combat the backwardness of students in the poorest areas of the country. He mentions, for example, promoting technology centers in those regions, which are managed by the community and where students have free access to the internet and computers. “The point is to generate spaces with electricity and basic services, technology and free connection, in which the community is trained in its use and management, as a way to combat the digital divide,” he explains. “These initiatives must be thought collectively, planned from the intervention of the Government, universities, local leaders, teachers and parents,” he adds. For Hernández “we are in a historical, unprecedented moment, which opens up the possibility of seeing the lags that exist, but also of being able to innovate and make changes and transformations”, he points out.

Desperate at abandonment, some families from Bacanuchi, accompanied by the PODER organization, filed a petition with the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) in August 2020 and exposed the difficulties they face every day to access basic communication services, which they make their welfare and education situation even more precarious. To date, neither the local nor the federal authorities have responded to the families’ demand. “My daughter needs to study so that she is something in life and has something to defend herself with,” says Manuela Bacame, one of the mothers who have driven the lawsuit. You know that when you don’t have much, as is the case with your family, going to school can make a difference. “I only went to 6th grade and I don’t want that for my daughter. I want him to study and have a future in life ”.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country