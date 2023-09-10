Laçın Corridor | Media: Road to Nagorno-Karabakh opens for humanitarian aid

The separatist leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh agreed on the delivery of humanitarian aid with Azerbaijan, reports the Armenian state news agency.

of Laçın the corridor in the Nagorno-Karabakh region will be opened for aid transport, according to the Armenian state news agency Armenpress, according to the Reuters news agency. The corridor is the only land link between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia.

According to Armenpress, the separatist leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh agreed on deliveries with Azerbaijan.

In addition, aid has been delivered to Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian Red Cross vehicles. According to Armenpress, Azerbaijan’s demand for the return of traffic through Azerbaijan to Nagorno-Karabakh was fulfilled in this way.

To be independent the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh has been at the center of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan for decades. Laçın was closed by Azerbaijan corridor completely in July, but it had been restricting traffic since last December.

The region is disputed: it is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but its 120,000 inhabitants are mainly Armenian.

International Director of Operations, Bureau of Humanitarian Affairs, Committee of the Red Cross Edem Wosornu told to the UN Security Council in August that the Red Cross had not received humanitarian aid delivered for weeks to the area where Russian peacekeepers operate.

According to international humanitarian law, it is the duty of state actors to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population.

According to the Red Cross, it has not been able to independently check the situation of the civilian population in the areas of Nagorno-Karabakh where there are Russian peacekeepers. However, the organization has received several reports of food and medicine shortages and disruptions in critical infrastructure.

Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan warned in July that a re-ignition of war is “highly likely” as long as there is no peace agreement on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Just earlier on Saturday, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense claimed that Armenian armed forces had fired at Azerbaijani forces the night before Saturday and that Azerbaijan had retaliated. Armenia denied the claim.