Ipurua hosts perhaps the last Gipuzkoan derby in the elite until further notice. Eibar, a bottom seven points from permanence, hurries at the end of the day their last options of permanence against a Real Sociedad that defends the fifth place and tries to take advantage of the fact that their direct rivals Betis and Villarreal have not won the end of week (follow the game live on As.com).

Mendilibar has summoned everyone except Bigas, who is recovering from an injury to his rectum. That does not mean that Exposito, Correa and Muto are ready, they are touched. The question is whether he will rehabilitate Sergi Enrich, who last week did not travel against Granada as punishment. The coach sent him a good message: “He did not come by technical decision. I do not see him well and he stayed at home. Someone else could have stayed as well. You see a bit of training, the way of being in the group and shots We have also lost with him. The normal thing is to miss someone who is not there when he loses, but I think that is not the case. ” Curiously, in the first round Sergi Enrich was the author of the tying goal (1-1), breaking a streak of 358 days without scoring. You may get a chance to show that you are angry.

The fact is that the gunsmiths are forced to achieve their second victory of the season in Ipurua. The numbers in the armory fort, until this impregnable year, are blushing. At least they know that they are good at Real, since in their field they have beaten the neighbor four times, have drawn in two and have lost a derby, last season.

No major changes are foreseen in the Mendilibar scheme, which will have its usual players in recent weeks, although everything depends on how Exposito is, because he is a key player and the occasion deserves to be forced.

La Real will defend the fifth place that it recovered on the last day, weighed down by casualties against a neighbor who can give the last straw. Even Imanol has wielded that he feels sorry, but they play a lot. The people of Donostia will have to forget about sentimentality and focus on their own European interests. Added to the usual resistance of the Catalans in this type of clash is the precarious physical condition of a good part of the Txuri Urdin squad.

They still do not have David Silva, the one who carries the compass in the creation zone, although the Real showed against Celta that he can also survive without the Canary wizard. Merino, Muñoz and Illarramendi, injured, are not there either, and the situation is aggravated with the sanction of Elustondo, for accumulation of cards, as well as Carlos Fernández, who played his best game on Thursday with the white and blue jersey.